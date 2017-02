: The Excise and Taxation department has issued notices to the owners of one, two, three and five marla houses for the payment of property tax and the move is being protested by the affectees.The tax notices had been sent to thousands of property owners in the city and five marla house owners have also been issued notices despite the exclusion of five marla property from property tax.During former president Pervaiz Musharraf’s tenure, five marla houses were exempted from property tax but now the owners of the mentioned category have again been served notices for the payment of property tax and its outstanding dues.An owner of a one marla house said that he received tax notice of Rs 13,000 against his one marla property while the notice also said that if he paid tax of Rs 7,500, then the remaining tax would be exempted.The owners of five marla properties have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to save them from the wrath of the excise department officials who have threatened to seal their houses if dues were not submitted within time.They questioned the authorities as to why they were being harassed for something they were exempted from.Officials from the Excise and Taxation department stated that audit paras had been made regarding the outstanding dues upon orders issued in the year 2012 and notices had been issued, but no strict actions would be taken against the defaulters.