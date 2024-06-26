What's new

First Pakistan Navy MILGEM class, multi-purpose corvette PNS BABUR arrives Karachi.

First PN MILGEM class, multi-purpose corvette PNS BABUR arrives Karachi. PNS BABUR is stealth featured, state of the art multipurpose Corvette which will augment PN’s offensive punch at sea. Upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that PN MILGEM class corvettes will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding Maritime frontiers of Pakistan and reinforce the initiative of Pakistan Navy for independently conducting Regional Maritime Security Patrols of Indian Ocean Region. He also emphasized that MILGEM class project is a manifestation of Pak-Türkiye defense cooperation.

Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted the strong bond of friendship and bilateral ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. He also acknowledged the professional competence of Istanbul Naval Shipyard and expressed confidence in prospects of future cooperation in transferring cutting edge Naval technology to Pakistan Navy.

Reception ceremony of PNS BABUR was attended by large number of PN Officers & CPOs/ Sailors.


1719429519751.png
 

