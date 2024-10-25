Federal cabinet approves 15-year prison sentences and heavy fines for spreading rumors on social media platforms.

The government of Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on social media rumor-mongers by approving new rules for the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). This move aims to address the rising concerns over misinformation and online harassment.
Key Developments:
- NCCIA Overview: Established in May 2024, the NCCIA was created to combat cybercrimes, including online harassment and disinformation, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The agency is intended to replace the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing.
- Recent Changes: Despite earlier reports of approved rules for the NCCIA, confusion arose when the government issued notifications repealing these rules. Officials remain uncertain about whether new regulations will be introduced or if the agency will be dissolved entirely.
- Legal Implications: The proposed rules included severe penalties for individuals convicted of spreading false information, with potential imprisonment ranging from five to ten years. This reflects a broader effort to tighten regulations against cybercrimes.
- Public Concerns: Critics argue that the NCCIA could be used as a tool to suppress free speech and limit digital rights, raising concerns about overreach and the potential infringement on citizens' privacy.