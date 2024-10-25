What's new

Federal cabinet approves 15-year prison sentences and heavy fines for spreading rumors on social media platforms.

The government of Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on social media rumor-mongers by approving new rules for the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). This move aims to address the rising concerns over misinformation and online harassment.

Key Developments:​

  • NCCIA Overview: Established in May 2024, the NCCIA was created to combat cybercrimes, including online harassment and disinformation, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The agency is intended to replace the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing.
  • Recent Changes: Despite earlier reports of approved rules for the NCCIA, confusion arose when the government issued notifications repealing these rules. Officials remain uncertain about whether new regulations will be introduced or if the agency will be dissolved entirely.
  • Legal Implications: The proposed rules included severe penalties for individuals convicted of spreading false information, with potential imprisonment ranging from five to ten years. This reflects a broader effort to tighten regulations against cybercrimes.
  • Public Concerns: Critics argue that the NCCIA could be used as a tool to suppress free speech and limit digital rights, raising concerns about overreach and the potential infringement on citizens' privacy.

Conclusion:​

The government's actions underscore a significant shift in its approach to managing digital spaces in Pakistan, aiming to enhance cybersecurity while navigating the delicate balance between regulation and freedom of expression. The future of the NCCIA remains uncertain as discussions continue regarding its operational framework and effectiveness in combating cybercrime.


1729836036431.jpeg
 
Click to expand...

Similar threads

fawwaxs
MQM - Political Desk
100 101 102 103 104 105
Replies
2K
Views
129K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
16K
PDF
PDF
Myth_buster_1
1990s: India and Israel Evolving Strategic Partnership
Replies
7
Views
4K
Myth_buster_1
Myth_buster_1
Skeptic786
The Comprehensive Story of Pakistan Nuclear Program
Replies
10
Views
8K
Skeptic786
Skeptic786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom