Famous Chinese Restaurants

5 best places to get Chinese hot pot in Pakistan​

Are you trying to find something new to satiate your taste buds? Chinese hot pot might be what you're looking for.June 05, 2022Are you tired of fast food and trying to find something new to satiate your taste buds? Chinese hot pot might just be what you're looking for. A hot, simmering pot of broth with plates of meat, seafood, noodles, and vegetables ready to be cooked in it. Hot pot is quickly becoming a country-wide favorite. Although a bit on the pricier side, the experience is totally worth the hype. And here are some must-visit places to get Chinese hot pot in Pakistan.Wang Wang is where it all started. Known as the most famous hot pot place in Karachi, Wang Wang is located at Tauheed commercial, Khayaban-e-Sehar, Phase 6. The restaurant's rooftop setting compliments the wide assortment of hot pot ingredients and condiments you can choose from. On days when you don't feel like going out to eat, Wang Wang does home deliveries too and all you need to do is call and ask for availability. The eatery is open between 5 PM to 11 PM and with an extremely diverse menu, this hot pot place caters to all kinds of palettes.Totoro is a hot pot place that has quickly gained a lot of popularity since its opening in January 2022. Located in Springs Store, Bukhari branch, Totoro is a reservations-only hot pot restaurant with over fifty different items to choose from in their menu. From chicken to beef rib-eye and crab sticks, Totoro delivers an authentic Chinese dining experience, delivering consistent taste using premium products.Hot Pot Karachi is known for its generous serving sizes and an ambiance that will make you never want to leave. Located on the rooftop of Nuplex DHA, Hot Pot Karachi gives you the perfect view of the city as you devour their fresh ingredients, warm, soulful broth, and the best customer service you will find in the city. The restaurant opens at 6:30 PM and serves its last batch of customers at midnight with consistent hospitality and taste.Located in Gulberg, Lahore, Novu has only recently started serving hot pot to cater to a more diverse customer base. Aside from the restaurant's standard menu, you can choose to make your own meal with a pot of bubbling broth and ingredients such as chicken, prawns, ramen, chili oil, and even dumplings with fillings of your own choice. All you need to do is wait for 5 to 10 minutes for the magic to happen before you start devouring your delicious meal.Known to be one of the most famous pan-Asian restaurants in Karachi, Cocochan is a favourite for all seasons. The restaurant started offering a hot pot night on Tuesdays at their Tipu Sultan and Boat Basin outlets and since they were a huge hit, Cocochan now has hot pot nights every alternate Tuesdays. With Burmese and Schezwan broths to choose from, protein such as beef, chicken, and prawns, and a wide variety of fresh vegetables, noodles, and sauces, the restaurant has put its own successful spin on the latest food trend in the country.