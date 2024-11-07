What's new

Exercise Indus Shield - C .. 2024

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
102,791
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan Strategic Forum
@ForumStrategic

Indus Shield-PLAAF & PAF 🇨🇳🇵🇰

• Platforms Participated

- J-16 🇨🇳
- J-10C 🇨🇳
- YTG-9 🇨🇳
- KJ-500 AEW 🇨🇳
- JF-17 Thunder Block-III 🇵🇰
- J-10C 🇵🇰
- HQ-22 ADS 🇨🇳🇵🇰

Indus Shield-Chinese, a bilateral module of Exercise Indus Shield 2024, being conducted separately between Chinese and Pakistan Air forces has concluded at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force. The exercise witnessed participation from People's Liberation Army Air Force of China, with its personnel and high-tech equipment comprising AESA Radar and Long Range BVR Equipped J-16 & J-10C fighter aircraft, Lethal HQ-22 Surface to Air Defence system, Potent Airborne Electronic Warfare YTG-9 Platform, alongside KJ-500 Airborne Early Warning system pitched against PAF's J-10C and JF-17 Block-III fighter jets simulating contemporary aerial combat scenarios.

The successful execution of such a large-scale exercise demonstrates Pakistan Air Force’s joint operational readiness among allied nations while addressing contemporary security challenges.

Aimed at validating interoperability between China and Pakistan in the face of contemporary air combat challenges and by simulating various military tactics in near realistic multi domain operations training environment, Indus Shield-Chinese has maximized the warfighting potential of both the participating air forces.
 

Similar threads

A
  • Article
Pakistan Air Force is hosting Indus Shield 2024 with Turkish, Saudi, and Egyptian Air Forces.
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
HaiderAfan
H
Windjammer
A Very Interesting Aspect of Indus Shield 23 Exercise
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
5K
Danish saleem
Danish saleem
JohnWick
Pakistan Eyes More J-10C Fighters
Replies
1
Views
2K
AbdulQadir7
A
Windjammer
Turkish Commander Checks Out JF-17 C
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
327
Views
19K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
The SC
Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani "Indus Shield" exercise
Replies
0
Views
839
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom