The guy is not very bright. It's not a "Muslim ban" it's a temporary VISA freeze for 90 days which was actually enacted by Obama in 2011 when he signed an order listing those 7 countries and outlining travel restrictions on them including Iraq which had a 6 month "ban". Jimmy Carter also did the same thing to Iran.



Funny thing is that 16 Muslim dominated countries barred Israeli citizens from entering yet none of these same people have a problem with that.

