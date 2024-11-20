What's new

Evolution and Development of Pakistani Navy’s Thought and Culture

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 15, 2008
Messages
1,664
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#pakistannavy #sag_analysis #deterrence #admirals
In "Evolution and Development of Pakistani Navy’s Thought and Culture: Part I", Vice Admiral (R) Mohammad Haroon, former Vice Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy, and Captain Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi delve into the fascinating history of the Pakistan Navy. This insightful discussion traces the evolution of its strategic thought and culture from its inception in 1947 to the present day. This video explores pivotal moments, challenges, and achievements that shaped the Navy's identity and operational strategies. Both distinguished speakers share unique perspectives and lesser-known historical facts, making this a must-watch for students and enthusiasts of Pakistan Navy history and strategic culture.
 
.

Similar threads

Signalian
Burn Hall: A Legacy of Excellence and Service
Replies
0
Views
544
Signalian
Signalian
BHAN85
President Xi's article in Russian press: Persistently move forward to joint development of China and Russia
Replies
0
Views
470
BHAN85
BHAN85
ghazi52
THE EVOLUTION OF MONKEY
Replies
5
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Nan Yang
The Sixth Plenum and the Rise of Traditional Chinese Culture in Socialist Ideology
Replies
1
Views
668
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
America Is Running Low on Weapons. China Is Watching. For three decades Washington has stripped its defense industrial base bare
Replies
0
Views
944
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom