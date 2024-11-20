Bill Longley
#pakistannavy #sag_analysis #deterrence #admirals
In "Evolution and Development of Pakistani Navy’s Thought and Culture: Part I", Vice Admiral (R) Mohammad Haroon, former Vice Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy, and Captain Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi delve into the fascinating history of the Pakistan Navy. This insightful discussion traces the evolution of its strategic thought and culture from its inception in 1947 to the present day. This video explores pivotal moments, challenges, and achievements that shaped the Navy's identity and operational strategies. Both distinguished speakers share unique perspectives and lesser-known historical facts, making this a must-watch for students and enthusiasts of Pakistan Navy history and strategic culture.
