During a speech in Madhya Pradesh, Bhagwat said that everyone born in this country is a Hindu, even Muslims are 'Hindus by nationality'.

In a remark likely to court controversy, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said every person born in India is a Hindu."Everyone born in the country is a Hindu -- of these some are idol-worshipers and some are not. Even Muslims are Hindus by nationality, they are Muslims by faith only," he said in Baitul, Madhya Pradesh.Bhagwat, who is in the state on an eight-day visit, went on to say, "Just as the English live in England, Americans in America and Germans in Germany, Hindus live in Hindustan.""It is no surprise if members of Rashtriya Muslim Manch do an 'aarti' of Bharat Mata because they are Hindus... They may have become Muslims by faith but they are Hindus by nationality," he added.Bahgwat in his speech also called upon people to rise above caste, religion and language.