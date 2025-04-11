EVENTS HAPPENING IN THE HBL PSL X 2025

On Friday, April 11, 2025, the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) will hold its inaugural opening ceremony at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as the newest location to host Pakistan's premier T20 event, this is a huge milestone for the city, with a star-studded schedule of acts, the ceremony promises to be a magnificent fusion of entertainment and cricket.



With a sparkling array of acts, including a cultural presentation by Ali Zafar, a modern set by the well-known rap duo Young Stunners and a performance by renowned Sufi vocalist Abida Parveen, the event will go off at 7:00 locally time, Talha Anjum, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig, and Abr ul Haq, the musicians who composed the official HBL PSL X anthem, will also perform, the competition will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show.



Defending champions Islamabad United will play two-time winners Lahore Qalandars in the opening match after the ceremony, at 8:30 p.m the first ball will be bowled to start the much awaited event, which will feature 34 matches and six teams spread among four legendary locations, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Multan Cricket Stadium, the ancient Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host the event's final on May 18.



The PSL has grown to be a prominent event on Pakistan's athletic calendar, drawing a lot of interest from both local and foreign fans, this year's competition is also noteworthy because it falls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is the first time that the schedules of these two major T20 tournaments have overlapped, in Pakistan the PSL is still a popular event since it combines entertainment and cricket skill.



In order to attract a wider audience and engage supporters from all parts of Pakistan the PCB decided to hold the opening ceremony in Rawalpindi, with its potential to hold sizable audiences, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is the perfect location for such a well known event, giving fans a chance to feel the thrill of the PSL up close.