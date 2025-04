European Football Thread

April 3, 2025LILLE: Dunkirk’s Vincent Sasso (C) fights for the ball Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele during their French Cup semi-final at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.—AFPHolders Paris Saint-Germain survived a major scare by coming from two goals down to beat second-tier outsiders Dunkerque 4-2 in the semi-finals of the French Cup on Tuesday, sealing their place in next month’s final.Ousmane Dembele scored twice on the night for PSG, while captain Marquinhos and Desire Doue also found the net in a game played in Lille.Dunkerque, who are fifth in Ligue 2 and were playing in their first French Cup semi-final in 96 years, had been dreaming of pulling off one of the competition’s all-time great shocks as they found themselves 2-0 up against PSG after 27 minutes.Dunkerque went ahead in the seventh minute when a free-kick from the left was headed on by Alec Georgen for Vincent Sasso to score via the underside of the crossbar.They doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark as PSG were undone by a route-one approach, Gaetan Courtet heading on a long kick by the goalkeeper for Saudi Arabian winger Muhanad Al-Saad to run through and finish.However, PSG launched their comeback bid as Achraf Hakimi cut the ball back for Dembele to lash in on the stroke of half-time.They equalised three minutes after the restart when Marquinhos headed in a Dembele cross following a short corner.New France international Doue played a one-two with Bradley Barcola before scoring with a deflected shot just past the hour mark. Dembele then burst clear to make it 4-2 deep in injury time.Luis Enrique’s PSG side will be confirmed as Ligue 1 champions on Saturday if they avoid defeat at home to Angers.Late on Saturday, they moved to within touching distance of an 11th French title in 13 seasons as they came from behind to thrash Saint Etienne 6-1 away in Ligue 1.After second-placed Marseille crashed 3-1 to Reims earlier, PSG could have won the Ligue 1 crown with seven games to go if Monaco had been held to a draw by Nice in the day’s final match.But Breel Embolo’s goal in the 73rd minute gave Monaco a hard-fought 2-1 victory to leave them 21 points behind PSG, prolonging the reigning champions’ wait for another title for at least another weekend.The visiting Parisians were stung after nine minutes by Saint Etienne when Lucas Stassin headed in Zuriko Davitashvili’s cross, but Goncalo Ramos brought PSG level from the penalty spot just before half-time, slotting home after he had been tripped in area by Florian Tardieu.Khvicha Kvaratskhelia intercepted a misplaced back pass on the halfway line and tore towards the Saint Etienne goal before shifting the ball to his left foot to score. Doue notched a double for PSG, either side of a goal from Joao Neves.Substitute Ibrahim Mbaye completed the job with PSG’s sixth goal., side-footing home from Bradley Barcola’s cross.So all eyes turned to the Mediterranean coast, where Monaco faced a Nice side who took the lead shortly before half-time when Jeremie Boga struck.Monaco came out for the second half with renewed focus and Mika Biereth equalised before Swiss international Embolo gave them victory in the 73rd minute.Marseille’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a knock as they slumped at relegation-threatened Reims to leave them third, a point behind Monaco and just two ahead of fourth-placed Nice.