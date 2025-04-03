What's new

European Football Thread

Mbappe scores twice as Real struggle to beat lowly Leganes

Agencies
March 31, 2025

MADRID: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (L) vies for the ball with Renato Tapia of Leganes during their La Liga match at at Santiago Bernabeu.—AFP


MADRID: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (L) vies for the ball with Renato Tapia of Leganes during their La Liga match at at Santiago Bernabeu.—AFP


Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe struck twice to help his side come from behind to claim a hard-fought 3-2 home win over relegation-threatened Leganes on Saturday to remain in the second place.

Real have 63 points from 29 matches along with Barca, who host Girona. Third-placed Atletico Madrid dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Espanyol earlier on Saturday and are now six points off the pace with 57.

“It was a difficult match. After the international break it’s always difficult,” Mbappe told RMTV.

The hosts made a dominant start and opened the scoring after 32 minutes when Mbappe coolly chipped in a penalty, awarded after Oscar Rodriguez brought down Arda Guler.

However, Leganes responded almost immediately as Diego Garcia tapped in a loose ball at the far post to equalise in the following minute before Rodriguez set up Dani Raba to slot past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st.

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham brought the scores level two minutes after the break, sliding the ball into the net after a rebound off the crossbar. Mbappe then bagged the winner with a brilliant curled free kick in the 76th minute for his second.

“We worked on (the set piece) a few weeks ago with the staff. I knew I could shoot this way, I saw the space. I asked the others to let me shoot and it worked out well.”

Leganes pushed for an equaliser but fell to a third consecutive defeat to sit 18th on 27 points, level with Alaves who are one place higher in the safety zone on goal difference.

“We have done a tremendous job. We leave with our heads held high because we were fighting until the end to score here,” Leganes striker Garcia said.

“Ultimately, it was down to the details that they took it. We played a very serious game and now we have to think about next week.”

Earlier, Atletico’s slim Spanish title hopes faded further with a disappointing draw at Espanyol.

Javi Puado earned the Catalan side a point with a penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta put the visitors ahead in spectacular fashion.

“Two points escaped, two important ones,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar.

“If we don’t have consistency we can’t fight for the title.

“We don’t have it, we’re losing points and I think the teams behind us are catching up.”

Simeone admitted his team did not deserve the three points.

“It was a flat game in which the draw was fair,” the coach told reporters.

After a slow start, Azpilicueta blasted the visitors ahead from distance.

It was his first goal for three years and also his first for Atletico, but it was worth the wait as he hit a sumptuous volley into the top corner after Antoine Griezmann’s cross was cleared to the edge of the box.

Espanyol found a way back level when Clement Lenglet blatantly pulled Leandro Cabrera’s shirt in the box.

Puado rammed the resulting penalty into the top corner past Oblak’s outstretched arm after 71 minutes.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025
 

Real hold Sociedad in thriller to reach Copa del Rey final

AFP
April 3, 2025

MADRID: Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger (R) heads to score during the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu.—AFP


MADRID: Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger (R) heads to score during the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu.—AFP


Real Madrid edged into the Copa del Rey final with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad after extra time on Tuesday, securing a 5-4 aggregate semi-final victory.

Antonio Rudiger decided the pulsating tie with a header in the 115th minute, with Real to face Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final.

Real Sociedad, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, took the lead through Ander Barrenetxea, but Endrick’s fine chip pulled the 20-time winners level.

A David Alaba own goal and Mikel Oyarzabal’s deflected effort helped Sociedad open up a lead on the Spanish champions but Real battled back with goals from Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Oyarzabal grabbed his second in stoppage time to force extra-time but his side could not hold off Real until penalties, with Rudiger’s header the final word.

In La Liga on Sunday, Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace as Barcelona eased to a 4-1 victory over Girona to move three points clear at the top of the league.

After second-placed Real pulled level on points with them on Saturday after beating Leganes, Hansi Flick’s side restored their advantage at the Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona, unbeaten this year in 20 matches, took the lead through a Ladislav Krejci own goal near the end of the first half. Arnaut Danjuma pulled Girona level but Lewandowski netted twice and Ferran Torres finished off the rout.

Barca found a way through before half-time. Yamal’s dangerous free-kick aimed at Eric Garcia was deflected into his own net by Krejci at the near post.

Girona had produced very little of note in the first half but were back level eight minutes into the second through Danjuma. Daley Blind played the Dutch striker through and he beat Wojciech Szczesny with a clinical low finish.

However Barcelona were swiftly back in front as La Liga’s top goalscorer Lewandowski notched his 24th of the campaign.

Lopez nodded the ball across the six-yard box and Lewandowski contorted his body to reach it and flick it between Gazzaniga’s legs.

The forward secured Barcelona’s victory with his 25th, slotting home after substitute Frenkie de Jong pushed forward into space and fed him.

There was time for Torres to add a fourth after Gerard Martin found him and the brilliant Yamal to bend a strike against the crossbar.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025
 

PSG survive scare against Dunkerque to make French Cup final

The Newspaper
April 3, 2025


LILLE: Dunkirk’s Vincent Sasso (C) fights for the ball Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele during their French Cup semi-final at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.—AFP


LILLE: Dunkirk's Vincent Sasso (C) fights for the ball Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele during their French Cup semi-final at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.—AFP


Holders Paris Saint-Germain survived a major scare by coming from two goals down to beat second-tier outsiders Dunkerque 4-2 in the semi-finals of the French Cup on Tuesday, sealing their place in next month’s final.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice on the night for PSG, while captain Marquinhos and Desire Doue also found the net in a game played in Lille.

Dunkerque, who are fifth in Ligue 2 and were playing in their first French Cup semi-final in 96 years, had been dreaming of pulling off one of the competition’s all-time great shocks as they found themselves 2-0 up against PSG after 27 minutes.

Dunkerque went ahead in the seventh minute when a free-kick from the left was headed on by Alec Georgen for Vincent Sasso to score via the underside of the crossbar.

They doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark as PSG were undone by a route-one approach, Gaetan Courtet heading on a long kick by the goalkeeper for Saudi Arabian winger Muhanad Al-Saad to run through and finish.

However, PSG launched their comeback bid as Achraf Hakimi cut the ball back for Dembele to lash in on the stroke of half-time.

They equalised three minutes after the restart when Marquinhos headed in a Dembele cross following a short corner.

New France international Doue played a one-two with Bradley Barcola before scoring with a deflected shot just past the hour mark. Dembele then burst clear to make it 4-2 deep in injury time.

Luis Enrique’s PSG side will be confirmed as Ligue 1 champions on Saturday if they avoid defeat at home to Angers.

Late on Saturday, they moved to within touching distance of an 11th French title in 13 seasons as they came from behind to thrash Saint Etienne 6-1 away in Ligue 1.

After second-placed Marseille crashed 3-1 to Reims earlier, PSG could have won the Ligue 1 crown with seven games to go if Monaco had been held to a draw by Nice in the day’s final match.

But Breel Embolo’s goal in the 73rd minute gave Monaco a hard-fought 2-1 victory to leave them 21 points behind PSG, prolonging the reigning champions’ wait for another title for at least another weekend.

The visiting Parisians were stung after nine minutes by Saint Etienne when Lucas Stassin headed in Zuriko Davitashvili’s cross, but Goncalo Ramos brought PSG level from the penalty spot just before half-time, slotting home after he had been tripped in area by Florian Tardieu.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia intercepted a misplaced back pass on the halfway line and tore towards the Saint Etienne goal before shifting the ball to his left foot to score. Doue notched a double for PSG, either side of a goal from Joao Neves.

Substitute Ibrahim Mbaye completed the job with PSG’s sixth goal., side-footing home from Bradley Barcola’s cross.

So all eyes turned to the Mediterranean coast, where Monaco faced a Nice side who took the lead shortly before half-time when Jeremie Boga struck.

Monaco came out for the second half with renewed focus and Mika Biereth equalised before Swiss international Embolo gave them victory in the 73rd minute.

Marseille’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a knock as they slumped at relegation-threatened Reims to leave them third, a point behind Monaco and just two ahead of fourth-placed Nice.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025
 

Manchster United face competition for Hugo Ekitike amid striker search​


Man United are competing with top clubs for Hugo Ekitike, with Frankfurt demanding a high fee for striker’s transfer.

Sports Desk
March 28, 2025

tribune





Manchester United are in a race to secure the signing of Hugo Ekitike, with Newcastle United and several top European clubs also pursuing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

United have closely monitored the 22-year-old’s performances this season as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the summer transfer window. However, Frankfurt are expected to demand a significant transfer fee following Omar Marmoush’s move to Manchester City in January.

The club’s former chief scout Mick Brown stated earlier this year that United are prioritising a new striker, citing concerns over Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, long-time admirers of Ekitike, previously had a £30 million bid accepted by Stade de Reims in 2022, but the forward opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Frankfurt's Stance on Ekitike

Frankfurt are keen to retain Ekitike beyond the summer but anticipate offers, particularly after his hat-trick for France’s Under-21s against England drew further Premier League interest.

Scouts from multiple clubs attended the match, increasing competition for his signature. As a result, Frankfurt are expected to set a high asking price and are unlikely to enter negotiations that could lower his value.

United have also been linked with Harry Kane, Viktor Gyökeres, and Jean-Philippe Mateta as they explore options to bolster their attack.

Man United’s Transfer Strategy

As part of their plans to reshape the squad, United are reportedly open to selling Højlund, with a £50 million price tag set for the Danish striker.

However, interested clubs have been deterred by the valuation and are considering alternative targets.

Brown recently suggested that Højlund has no long-term future at Old Trafford, and the club is actively searching for his replacement.

With the summer transfer window approaching, United are expected to make decisive moves in their pursuit of a new striker.
 

HITS THE WOODWORK - Chelsea

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

Almost a dream start for Chelsea. It's in the first minute of the match. Trevoh Chalobah plays it over the top, Nicolas Jackson races on to it, the ball is saved by Guglielmo Vicario, it bounces off Micky van de Ven and the returning defender is extremely lucky to see his clearance bounce off Jackson and hit the foot of the post.


Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven hits the post



Image source,Reuters
 

Tarkowski should have seen red, says referee body​


p0l22kcq.jpg


'It's high, it's dangerous, it's red' - Tarkowski's lucky escape

Simon Stone
Chief football news reporter
Sami Mokbel
Senior football correspondent
3 April 2025,

James Tarkowski should have been sent off during Everton's defeat at Liverpool, the Premier League's refereeing body has acknowledged.

Tarkowski won the ball but caught Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister just below the knee with his studs in the 11th minute of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Everton centre-back was shown a yellow card and the video assistant referee (VAR) decided to take no further action after a review.

But BBC Sport has been told by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) the tackle met the threshold for serious foul play.

The view of PGMOL is that an on-field review should have been recommended to referee Sam Barrott and ultimately the original decision overturned.

Referee Barrott felt the challenge was reckless in real time and VAR Paul Tierney deemed that call not to be a clear and obvious error.

Liverpool have been contacted by the PGMOL about the matter.

Speaking on Thursday, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: "It is always good that if they think they have made a mistake, they acknowledge that.

"I think it is quite an OK season for referees in England, actually. Mistakes are being made, the most important thing is that it doesn't influence the league table, but it is normal that it does."

Everton manager David Moyes admitted Tarkowski was fortunate to stay on the pitch, and the centre-half apologised to Mac Allister at full-time.

The PGMOL says it wants to operate in a transparent way by admitting mistakes, and felt the incident needed to be addressed immediately, rather than waiting for referees' chief Howard Webb's next 'Match Officials Mic'd Up' appearance., external

Another contentious incident was Diogo Jota's winning goal on Wednesday, with Everton claiming an offside in the build-up.

Tarkowski slid in to intercept a pass towards Luis Diaz, who was stood in an offside position - but the PGMOL agreed with the decision to award the goal, with the Liverpool attacker ruled not to have been affecting the game.

In an update on 4 February, the Premier League said there had been 13 VAR mistakes this season, which was down from 20 at the same point last season.

Those mistakes were four incorrect VAR interventions and nine missed interventions from the first 23 rounds of games.

The update said the rate of VAR interventions was averaging around one in every three matches at the start of February.

The league also claimed the accuracy of 'Key Match Incidents' was at 96.4% - up from 95.7% at the corresponding point last season.


James Tarkowski tackles Alexis Mac Allister


Getty Images

James Tarkowski was shown a yellow card for his tackle on Alexis Mac Allister
 

Gabriel’s injury tough to digest, says Arsenal boss Arteta


Reuters
April 4, 2025

Photo: AFP


Photo: AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that the injury to centre back Gabriel Magalhaes was hard to digest after the Brazilian became the third player to require surgery for a hamstring injury at the North London club this season.

Gabriel, who picked up the injury in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 home win over Fulham on Tuesday, will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli had also undergone similar surgeries earlier in the campaign.

Gabriel has been Arsenal’s lynchpin in defence alongside William Saliba, with the 27-year-old Brazil international’s injury coming at a time when the club are already without defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, trailing leaders Liverpool by 12 points with eight matches remaining.

“Well it was a tough one to digest as we just got Bukayo back. The team reacted like it has reacted all season. He’s going to be out for a while,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game at Everton.

“I don’t think it’s specific to Arsenal and it’s very difficult to put it into just one motive. We’ve had four and they are completely different,” he replied when asked about the hamstring injuries at the club.

“We have to react to those things and it means other players are going to have chances to play.”

Arteta said there is a chance defenders White and Jurrien Timber could be available to play against 15th-placed Everton, but a decision will be made early on Saturday.

It will also be Arsenal’s last game at Goodison Park, with Everton set to leave at the season’s end for their new venue at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Arteta said it will be a “very special” occasion, having captained Everton during his time at the club between 2005-2011.

“A lot of history between the clubs and with a manager who has just come back now and for David (Moyes) as well. It’s never easy to come back for a second time,” the Spaniard added.

Arteta, who was a former assistant coach at Manchester City, was also asked about 33-year-old Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne announcing his departure from the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

“I rank him up there. He is one of the best players in the Premier League. (I’ve) Never seen a player that can deliver that precisely at that high speed,” Arteta said.
 

Real’s Mbappe and Rudiger avoid immediate bans, free to play Arsenal


Reuters
April 4, 2025

04200654cd48771.jpg


Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Ruediger have been fined for misconduct after their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid and handed one-game bans, suspended for a year, leaving them free to play against Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Ruediger was fined 40,000 euros ($44,000) while Mbappe was fined 30,000 euros. However, their one-match suspensions are “not immediately enforced” and are subject to a probationary period of one year, UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA had opened an investigation into a possible breach of disciplinary regulations against the duo as well as Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr after Real Madrid knocked out derby rivals Atletico on penalties.

The players celebrated in front of the fans and video footage showed them dancing and making gestures towards the Atletico supporters, who responded by throwing objects from the stands.

Ceballos was also fined 20,000 euros while no disciplinary proceedings were opened against Vinicius.

Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday, with the second leg on April 16.
 

Manchester United are suffering to be better next season, says Amorim as derby looms


Reuters
April 4, 2025

04201937ba6de63.jpg



Manchester United may have a grand vision to win the Premier League title in three years’ time, but manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday that the club may not be title contenders in the next couple of years unless major changes are made.

United are on course for their worst Premier League finish with the club 13th in the standings after 30 games and Amorim’s task does not get any easier with a derby against Manchester City on Sunday.

Amid the dire run, the club’s ownership announced a plan to bring the title back to Old Trafford in three years to celebrate United’s 150th anniversary, but Amorim said a lot of work needs to be put into the squad to become genuine contenders.

“I understand and I am not naive. I don’t want to think we need a lot of years to be competitive. I cannot think like that… I know that we are not going to be the biggest contender in the next year or two years,” Amorim told reporters.

“We are doing a lot of things. Sometimes we changed players because they have had to learn how to adjust to our new standards… We have changed a lot of staff, we have changed things inside the club.

“I know that is going to take time. I will not say we need a lot of years… Next year is our goal. I am not saying we are going to win the title in the next year, I am not crazy. We are in a rush, we are suffering a lot to be better next year.”

Amorim said the club needs to bring in “one or two big players” but the Portuguese knows that in this day and age, with patience wearing thin among fans and club owners, time will not be on his side.

“The Premier League is so different. When everyone says (former United manager) Sir Alex Ferguson took three or four years to win something, it’s not possible nowadays,” he added.

“The pressure is completely different… No matter the context, we need to be there with the best teams. We will have to face a lot of adversity and big teams, more than in the past.”

For now, Amorim’s focus is on City, who his team beat 2-1 in December’s reverse fixture, a result he does not consider a highlight even though the shock win came early in his United tenure.

“I don’t see one win as a special moment. Special moments are to be competitive and win titles. Even in the third division, you can beat the best team in the country,” he said.

“We want to improve (our position) in the league table and especially we want to win games. We are going to have full focus on this game.”
 

