The European Union has stated that it is willing to negotiate tariffs with the United States and has prepared retaliatory measures in the event that discussions are unsuccessful, this strategy represents the EU's dual approach of taking a strong stand against what it considers to be unfair U.S tariffs and pursuing diplomacy to settle trade problems, president Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 20% tariff on all EU imports, which the EU considers a serious setback to the world economy, has made matters worse.Steel and aluminum are subject to a 25% levy under Trump tariffs on EU goods, while almost all other imports are subject to a 20% tariff, these actions are a component of larger trade strategy of Trump, which aims to address perceived trade imbalances and lower US trade deficits, but according to the EU these levies are detrimental and unjustified and they impact a variety of products, such as medications, cars and agricultural products.According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, group wants to reduce trade obstacles rather than raise them, underscoring its preference for talks over punishment, it is planned for EU Trade Commissioner Maroš efčovič to hold video conferences with U.S counterparts in order to maintain open lines of communication, with the goal of achieving a fair and reciprocal decrease in tariffs across important industries like automobiles, steel, aluminum, semiconductors, lumber and medicines, the EU aims to negotiate from a position of strength.The EU is preparing a strong response to U.S. tariffs, despite its preference for discussions, it intends to impose counter-tariffs on U.S goods worth up to €26 billion about $28 billion, including bourbon, diamonds and dental floss, instead of punishing the U.S directly, these actions are meant to encourage it to engage in negotiations, further the EU may use its anti-coercion mechanism, which might affect intellectual property rights and business licenses in the United States.Member states of the EU have differing views on how to react to US tariffs. In order to prevent tensions from rising, Ireland and Italy have urged for a more measured response, while France supports a comprehensive strategy that includes suspending investments in the United States until clarification is obtained, a fractured stance would weaken the EU negotiating position, thus the EU aims to respond with unity.Both US and EU are significantly impacted economically by the ongoing trade disputes, it is anticipated that the tariffs will raise consumer prices, interfere with supply chains and possibly trigger a worldwide recession with millions of jobs reliant on transatlantic commerce, the EU, a significant trading partner of US is especially susceptible to these consequences.A careful balance between pursuing conversation and becoming ready for possible escalation is reflected in the European Union position on tariff negotiations, the EU is willing to take actions in the event that negotiations fail, even if it hopes to reach a settlement to the trade dispute, the circumstance highlights the intricate dynamics of global commerce and the necessity of diplomatic means to settle conflicts short of protectionist measures.