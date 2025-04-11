End of an Era: NBA on TNT Wraps Up Regular Season with Emotional Farewell

A Storied Legacy

The Winds of Change

The Final Regular-Season Broadcast

Ernie’s Emotional Farewell

The Future of Inside the NBA

A Cultural Touchstone

Looking Ahead

The NBA on TNT began in 1989, a year after the network’s launch, and quickly became synonymous with the league itself. From the outset, TNT’s coverage stood out for its authenticity, humor, and unfiltered passion for the game. While the network aired marquee games, including All-Star weekends, playoff matchups, and conference finals, it was Inside the NBA that became the heart and soul of its basketball coverage. Hosted by Ernie Johnson since 1990, the show evolved into a cultural phenomenon, blending sharp analysis with irreverent banter and larger-than-life personalities.Johnson, the steady hand guiding the chaos, was joined over the years by a rotating cast of analysts, but the current lineup—Barkley since 2000, Smith since 1998, and O’Neal since 2011—cemented the show’s status as must-watch TV. Their chemistry was electric, built on mutual respect, playful ribbing, and an uncanny ability to pivot from serious basketball discourse to laugh-out-loud moments, like Shaq’s infamous “paper-crumbling” reactions or Barkley’s rants about, well, just about anything.The show’s appeal transcended sports. It wasn’t just about Xs and Os; it was about storytelling, camaraderie, and relatability. Whether they were roasting Kenny for his questionable fashion choices, debating the merits of modern basketball, or sharing heartfelt stories from their playing days, the Inside crew made viewers feel like they were part of the conversation. For millions, Tuesday and Thursday nights on TNT weren’t just about the games—they were about what happened before, during, and after, in that Atlanta studio where magic unfolded.The end of TNT’s NBA broadcasts was not unexpected, but it was no less painful. In July 2024, the NBA announced new 11-year media rights deals with ESPN/ABC, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video, effectively ending TNT’s run after the 2024-25 season. Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT’s parent company, had fought to retain its piece of the NBA pie, even filing a lawsuit claiming it had matched Amazon’s offer. But the settlement reached in November 2024 confirmed what fans had dreaded: TNT would no longer air NBA games after the 2025 playoffs.The decision was a business one, driven by the NBA’s desire to maximize revenue and expand its global reach. The new deals, reportedly worth $76 billion, promised broader streaming access and innovative coverage. Yet for fans, the loss of TNT felt personal. Social media buzzed with sentiments of disbelief and heartbreak, with many echoing the refrain that no network could replicate TNT’s unique blend of authenticity and entertainment. The Inside the NBA crew, aware of their final season, approached 2024-25 with a mix of defiance and gratitude, determined to make their last run unforgettable.On April 10, 2025, TNT aired its final regular-season doubleheader, a bittersweet occasion that served as both a celebration and a farewell. The games themselves—high-stakes matchups with playoff implications—took a backseat to the emotional weight of the moment. As the pregame show began, the Inside the NBA set was adorned with subtle nods to its history: clips of classic moments played on screens, and the crew wore lapel pins commemorating “NBA on TNT, 1989-2025.”Ernie Johnson opened the broadcast with a trademark blend of poise and vulnerability. “For 35 years, we’ve been your home for the NBA,” he said, his voice steady but thick with emotion. “Tonight, we’re not just covering games—we’re saying thank you to the fans, the players, and everyone behind the scenes who made this journey possible.” The camera panned to Barkley, O’Neal, and Smith, each wearing expressions that mirrored the gravity of the moment.The show proceeded with its usual rhythm—analysis of the night’s games, playful jabs, and a few viral-worthy tangents—but there was an undercurrent of finality. During a segment recapping the season, TNT aired a montage of Inside the NBA highlights: Barkley’s “Guarantee!” rants, Shaq falling out of his chair, Kenny racing to the big board, and Ernie’s heartfelt tributes to late NBA legends. Fans watching at home took to social media, sharing their own memories and expressing gratitude for a show that had been a constant in their lives.As the night progressed, the crew welcomed special guests, including former analysts like Chris Webber and Grant Hill, who shared stories of their time on the set. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver appeared via video, praising TNT’s role in growing the league’s global fanbase. “You didn’t just broadcast games,” Silver said. “You brought the NBA into people’s hearts.” The gesture was a reminder of TNT’s impact, but it also underscored the reality that this chapter was closing.The night’s emotional peak came during the postgame show, when Ernie Johnson delivered a heartfelt speech that left few dry eyes in the studio or at home. Standing alone at the desk, with Barkley, O’Neal, and Smith looking on, Johnson reflected on his 35 years with TNT. “This has been more than a job,” he said. “It’s been a family. To my colleagues, to the crew who works tirelessly behind the scenes, to the fans who’ve laughed and argued with us—thank you. It’s been my privilege to be part of this.”Johnson’s words were interspersed with clips of TNT’s most iconic moments: covering Michael Jordan’s dominance, Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, LeBron James’ first NBA game, and the Warriors’ dynasty. He spoke of the honor of working alongside legends like Barkley, O’Neal, and Smith, and paid tribute to the unsung heroes—producers, camera operators, and staff—who made the show possible. “We didn’t just cover the NBA,” he said. “We became part of it. And that’s something no one can take away.”Barkley, typically brash and outspoken, was uncharacteristically subdued. “I don’t have the words,” he admitted. “This show, this network, it’s been my home. I’m not ready to say goodbye.” O’Neal, wiping his eyes, added, “This is bigger than basketball. We’re brothers.” Smith, ever the optimist, chimed in: “The games may move, but the spirit of what we’ve built here? That lives forever.”While TNT’s game coverage is ending, Inside the NBA will live on in a new form. As part of the settlement with the NBA, TNT Sports will license the show to ESPN, where it will air during marquee events like the NBA Finals, playoffs, and Christmas Day games. Johnson, Barkley, O’Neal, and Smith are expected to remain with the show, which will continue to be produced from Atlanta, preserving its core identity.Yet fans remain skeptical. TNT’s late-night, freewheeling vibe was a product of its environment—a cable network with the freedom to let Barkley be Barkley and Shaq be Shaq. ESPN’s more structured approach may alter the show’s dynamic, and the loss of regular-season game coverage means fewer opportunities for the crew’s signature spontaneity. Barkley himself has been vocal about his loyalty to TNT, hinting that he might not stay long-term without the network’s backing. “I’m here for the family,” he said earlier in the season. “If it ain’t the same, I don’t know.”The end of NBA on TNT is more than the loss of a broadcast partner; it’s the closing of a chapter in basketball history. For fans who grew up watching Jordan’s Bulls, Kobe and Shaq’s Lakers, or LeBron’s Heat, TNT was the soundtrack to those moments. Inside the NBA gave voice to the game’s highs and lows, from championship triumphs to playoff heartbreak. It humanized the sport, showing that even Hall of Famers could laugh at themselves and revel in the absurd.The show’s influence extended beyond basketball. It inspired a generation of sports media, from podcasts to YouTube shows, that prioritize personality and authenticity over polished analysis. Its willingness to tackle tough topics—race, politics, mental health—while maintaining humor and heart set a standard few have matched. As one fan put it on social media, “TNT didn’t just show us basketball. They showed us how to love it.”As the NBA moves to its new broadcast partners, the challenge will be to capture the magic TNT brought to the table. NBC promises a return to its ‘90s-era nostalgia, Amazon aims to innovate with streaming, and ESPN will lean on its storytelling prowess. But replacing Inside the NBA’s chemistry is a tall order. The crew’s final playoff run on TNT, culminating in June 2025, looms as a chance to cement their legacy with one last unforgettable postseason.