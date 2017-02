I don't subscribe to a majority of Trump's policies. But I will say this - he had the balls to run a gruelling campaign, knocked out a dozen other career politicians from his own party and then beat clinton (arguably the most establishment candidate ever) in 35 out of 50 states to become president. He did this despite zero political experience, a never-ending history of scandalous comments and embarrassing reveals and without the help of the media or the benefit of a big war chest.

Click to expand...