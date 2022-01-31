What's new

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

As non-stop raise in electricity tariff is hitting consumers across the board, General Headquarters (GQH) through Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for 50 per cent rebate to Commissioned Officers on electricity bills, well informed sources in NEPRA told Business Recorder.


This request was despatched by the GHQ, Quarter Master General Branch, Director Works and Chief Engineer (DG&CE) Army.


The communication says that the rebate on electricity charges for Army Officers was fixed by the GoP @ 25% in 1985. The rebate was revised @ 50% on electricity units consumed vide SRO No. (1)/96. However, other charges/ taxes, as notified from time to time, are required to be paid in full by the Officers in as per rates mentioned in schedule of electricity tariff for ex-Wapda Companies effective from August 13, 2002. Revision of rates for WAPDA (now Distribution Companies-DISCOS) was issued in a letter No. 2290-2315/GMCS/Tariffs/T-150 (Vol-lx) on August 20, 2002.


According to DG&CE, Military Engineering Services (MES) continued the practice of giving rebate @ 50% on energy charges in the light of notifications. However, Discos, later on, amended the rates in the name of variable and other charges, i.e., variable charges, sale rates of electricity per Kwh, which covers the unit price. Other charges include additional cost to cover taxes/ surcharges such as financial cost surcharge, fuel price adjustment, Electricity Duty, Neelum Jhelum Surcharge, Tariff Rationalization Surcharges and GST.


“MES is giving refund @ 50% to be calculated on the basis of energy charges instead of variable unit charges. This has curtailed the electricity bills rebate to around 3.5% instead of 50% to Army officers,” said Director DG&CE in his communication with Nepra.


In view of above, a case for amendment was initiated with MOD, which has asked to get views/ comments of NEPRA and Power Division as required in terms of Rule 18(4) of this Rule of Business 1973.


Nepra says taxation through power bills not its domain


Last year, Ministry of Defence had drafted a summary for the Cabinet titled “NFC- 50 per cent rebate to commissioned officers on electricity bills” and sent to Finance Ministry for comments.


Ministry of Finance, while commenting on the proposal said that proposed draft summary for the Cabinet has been examined in Finance Division (MF wing) and argued that since the matters concerning electricity bills fall under the purview of Power Division, Defence Ministry should approach Power Division or Nepra for guidance as required in terms of Rule 18 (4) of the Rule of Business, 1973. However, instead of getting the requisite guidance, only an old reference of December 2, 2008 from Nepra was added which does not serve the purpose as there is no elaboration.


Finance Division also requested Ministry of Defence, to get specific input/ recommendations from Power Division/Tri Services and again repeated specific input/ recommendations from Power Division/ Tri-Services (not only GHQ) through self-contained note, highlighting background of the case and circumstances leading to reduced rebate benefits as required in terms of Rules 18(4) of the Rule.


Electricity prices have been increased by about 60 per cent by the incumbent government and it is preparing for another increase in base tariff up to Rs 0.95 per unit for consumers to be effective from February 1, 2022. The subsidy rationalization plan will massively hit the middle-income group consumers who use 200-400 units monthly.

Armed forces’ officers not getting 50pc rebate on power tariffs despite entitlement

They were getting 50% discount on electricity charges and now are seeking same discount on variable include additional cost to cover taxes/ surcharges such as financial cost surcharge, fuel price adjustment, Electricity Duty, Neelum Jhelum Surcharge, Tariff Rationalization Surcharges and GST.
 
Thank you nawaz sharif country ki aesi tasi karney ki.

More capacity payment to come
everyone will suffer while nawaz and family enjoy in london.
cap-1.png
 
If GHQ wants officers to live a more comfortable life - pay them more.

In entire Pakistan the culture of subsidy must end. Only the rich and powerful benefits from it. Subsidy for the poor is the equivalent of "Attay main loon".
 
AZ1 said:
Thank you nawaz sharif country ki aesi tasi karney ki.

More capacity payment to come
everyone will suffer while nawaz and family enjoy in london.View attachment 812306
We are producing more electricity so we are paying more capacity payment.

For higher electricity bills here are some reason
1- Miss-management

1643618510753.png


2- Corruption

1643618613112.png


3- Incompetence

1643618723832.png
 
Should have sent this request to NS and Gen jilani and Zia( in their graves) ,or to Zardari and Gen kayani and Gen Mushi or to Imran Khan and Gen Pasha and Gen sheik Al bakistani raheel sharief , after all these all politicians are laypaliks (adopted) or seemingly haram ki ould of all these generals,why they want to put the burden of their ill deeds sins on the poor deprived public,
 
After getting free club memberships, cheap food, facilities, free accommodation, schooling etc now they will also get 50℅ off on electricity? And why the F should a common poor Pakistani take all the burden? Maybe all these ppl want the poor to finally pickup a gun and burn this system to the ground.
 
Wood said:
I find it strange that an army can request subsidies like this from government like Union workers in a car factory :laugh:
And we make fun of India for having holy cows. We have them too, they just wear a uniform.

The truth is though it's not just the armed forces. The whole of Pakistan's elite have rigged the subsidy system to benefit them. There is an excellent report highlighting it floating around here somewhere.
 
313ghazi said:
And we make fun of India for having holy cows. We have them too, they just wear a uniform.

The truth is though it's not just the armed forces. The whole of Pakistan's elite have rigged the subsidy system to benefit them. There is an excellent report highlighting it floating around here somewhere.
What are the chances that government will accede to this request? Perhaps the wage increase had not kept pace with inflation
 
50% rebate.

So, what is stopping the children of these officers from running cryptocurrency miners on subsidised electricity?

I would have advocated for this 50% rebate, but our economy is in shambles and none of the dacoits/chors/mafia have been punished since Imran Khan came to power.


Anyways, we are just NPC (non-player character) here, our opinions dont matter. More taxes will be put on commoners, while rich get away with taxes. Agriculture pe bhi tax nahi :) Wadera, zameendar, real estate sab paisa bana rahay hain.


Jis ki lathi, us ki bhens.
 
As per UNDP report Pakistani elite class is enjoying subsidies upto 2000 billion PKR. Only corporate sector is having over 700 billion PKR subsidy per annum. A country where citizens are forced to pay taxes on formula milk for infants, this is unacceptable.
 
TNT said:
After getting free club memberships, cheap food, facilities, free accommodation, schooling etc now they will also get 50℅ off on electricity? And why the F should a common poor Pakistani take all the burden? Maybe all these ppl want the poor to finally pickup a gun and burn this system to the ground.
Which cheap food? Hmain b pta chale take hum kha sakain udher se?
 
Wo paisa dey ga kon ?

Rahil khan said:
As per UNDP report Pakistani elite class is enjoying subsidies upto 2000 billion PKR. Only corporate sector is having over 700 billion PKR subsidy per annum. A country where citizens are forced to pay taxes on formula milk for infants, this is unacceptable.
Yahi to almiya ha bhai Jinko (aam awaam) actually subsidy milni chaiye un k ilawa sab subsidy k mazey loot rahey.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
We are producing more electricity so we are paying more capacity payment.
Not true. Generation capacity is not the same thing as electricity consumption. You are paying more for more generation capacity, not actual generation nor consumption
www.dawn.com

Pakistan’s unexpected dilemma: too much electricity

Large-scale construction of new power plants — largely coal-fired ones funded by China — has dramatically boosted energy capacity.
www.dawn.com
 
