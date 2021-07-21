Electric vehicle Industry in Pakistan

Electric Rickshaw Of Pakistan: A Review

Power Train and Charging:

Charging Cost:

Maintenance:

Pick of Electric Rickshaw:

Price of Electric Rickshaw:

Battery and Motor Placement:

How to Charge Electric Rickshaw:

Final Verdict:

PakWheels has brought an exciting and unique review of Electric Rickshaw made in Pakistan for its readers. The current government and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, are very interested in introducing electric vehicles. The premier wants to bring electric vehicles for public transport bySaazgar Engineering makes this rickshaw, and it is the first one of its kind in Pakistan.The Saazgar Engineering owner told us that this rickshaw comes with amotor and a 6.5KW Lithium-Ion battery. This battery gets fully charged inand can run up to 120-160 kilometers with a single charge, depending on your driving style.You can charge this vehicle in 5-6 electric units, costing you aOn the other hand, a petrol rickshaw will cost you around Rs5-6/kilometre, if its average is 25-kilometre per liter. This makes this vehicle an excellent choice for a person who wants to earn money from it.The repair and maintenance cost of this electric rickshaw iscompared to a petrol rickshaw. You just have to repair its moving parts like the brake pad in this vehicle because you don’t have to change theair filter, or oil filter in it.Interestingly, these rickshaws have anas compared to petrol ones. This will help the driver in avoiding rush areas and drive a smooth ride.According to Saazgar owner, the tentative price of this rickshaw can reach aroundThe reason behind its comparatively high price is itsand electric parts, which the company has to import. However, this battery has a warranty up to 5-7 years, which is a great money saver.Furthermore, due to its low maintenance cost, the owner can get his money back within 5-6 months.The battery is placed under the, while the motor is under the passengers’ seat.The company has installed the charger within the vehicle. You can charge it on anyat any place. This gives a huge positive to this vehicle.This rickshaw is a great innovation, and it can take time to get accepted in Pakistan. However, people should adopt it because it will reduce pollution and be a great money saver for the owners.