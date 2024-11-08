DONALD TRUMP administration & reforms

HaiderAfan
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2024
- Messages
- 391
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
The criticism here reflects a frustration that some Muslims feel about Kamala Harris's political associations, specifically her interactions with Liz Cheney, a prominent figure from a family often associated with U.S. military actions in the Middle East. Liz Cheney, as the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, carries a legacy linked to the Iraq War and other interventions, which many believe had devastating impacts on the Middle East.
The frustration in the message highlights two main points:
The frustration in the message highlights two main points:
- Political Alliances: The questioning of why a prominent Democrat like Kamala Harris would support or embrace someone like Liz Cheney, who is perceived to have a history or associations with policies that many Muslims and Arabs oppose.
- Historical Grievances: There’s a sentiment that Dick Cheney, as a key figure in the Bush administration, was instrumental in decisions that led to prolonged conflicts in the Middle East, resulting in loss and suffering for many in the region.