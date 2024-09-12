What's new

DG ISPR PRESS RELEASE.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan pay a glowing tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 59th martyrdom anniversary. Major Aziz Bhatti, a shining symbol of courage and bravery, laid down his life during the 1965 War, defending the motherland.

Major Aziz Bhatti's unwavering commitment to duty, unshakeable resolve, and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered and revered. His heroic actions inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps, upholding the highest traditions of valor and sacrifice.
Armed Forces of Pakistan salute Major Aziz Bhatti's memory, honoring his legacy which continues to motivate and inspire generations of soldiers to defend the nation with honor and distinction.

We also pay tribute to the families of our martyrs, who have borne the brunt of their loved ones' sacrifices with courage and resilience.
Let us pay our respects to Major Aziz Bhatti, Nishan-e-Haider, and all our martyrs, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Pakistan

General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited troops in Orakzai District who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings.

COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on overall security situation, ongoing Intelligence Based counter-terrorism actions and multi-prong measures being undertaken to ensure stability in Merged Districts.

In his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat.
COAS reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum.

Paying rich tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis of Army, and LEAs, COAS said that the hard earned peace achieved with nation’s great sacrifice would be maintained at all costs. Sacrifice of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice.

COAS lauded the contributions being made by Police and LEAs in KPK. “Pak Army will continue to provide all out support to KPK Police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts”. COAS emphasised the need of continued capacity building of LEAs.

COAS also appreciated the support of local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role is essential in sustaining peace in the area.
Earlier upon arrival, COAS laid the wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.

Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike-II was conducted between Pakistan Army and Indonesian Armed Forces at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi today.
Exercise Elang Strike-II is second exercise in Counter Terrorism domain between both the countries.
A week-long Exercise Elang Strike-II commenced on 08 September 2024. The exercise was aimed at mutually beneficial sharing of experience and training methodology between the two armies which have strong brotherly relations.
At the closing ceremony, General Officer Commanding 17 Division was the Chief Guest. Colonel Budi Wirman, Defence Attaché of Indonesia also attended the closing ceremony.
The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct of exercise.

Students embodying patriotism and solidarity, participated in the Defence and Martyrs Day. Their enthusiasm marks them as the future guardians of our nation.
Ye Zindabad Tha, Ye Zindabad Hai
Ye Pakistan Zindabad, Zindabad Rahega

H.E. Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, paid a courtesy call on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters. During their meeting, they engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
The COAS reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering traditional defence ties with Russia. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen security and defence cooperation in multiple domains.
The visiting dignitary praised the Pakistan Armed Forces' pivotal role in combating terrorism and their tireless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

پاک بحریہ کے جنگی بحری جہاز پی این ایس شمشیر کی آپریشن ’’ TALON GRIP‘‘ میں شرکت
پی این ایس شمشیر اس وقت خلیج عمان میں علاقائی میری ٹائم سیکیورٹی پٹرول پر تعینات ہے
علاقائی میری ٹائم سیکیورٹی پٹرول پر تعیناتی کے دوران پی این ایس شمشیر کی شراکت دار اور دوست ممالک کے ساتھ آپریشن TALON GRIP (ٹیلون گرپ) میں شرکت۔
مزید برآں؛ برطانیہ کی رائل نیوی کے جہاز ایچ ایم ایس لنکاسٹر کے ساتھ مشق کا انعقاد
مشق کا مقصد دونوں بحری افواج کے درمیان ہم آہنگی اور باہمی تعاون کو بہتر بنانے اور خطے میں مشترکہ آپریشنز کرنے کی صلاحیت کا مظاہرہ کرنا تھا
پاک بحریہ کمبائنڈ میری ٹائم فورسز کے تحت بحر ہند میں انسداد بحری قزاقی اور انسداد منشیات کے لیے بھی سرگرم ہے
پاک بحریہ بحر ہند میں قومی اور بین الاقوامی سمندری راستوں کی نگرانی کے لیے اپنی موجودگی برقرار رکھے ہوئے ہے

Pakistan Female Peacekeepers Recognized for their Professionalism
Two Pakistani Female Peacekeepers: Major Sania Safdar (served in UN Peacekeeping Mission Cyprus) and Major Komal Masood (served in Central African Republic) have been recognized for their outstanding performance and commitment in promoting the ideals of UN and awarded with Gender Advocacy Award by Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, UNHQ, New York.
While serving in international environment, both officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication and made significant contribution to Mission's Peace and Stability efforts especially with regards to advancing women's meaningful participation in Peacekeeping Operations within the mission. Their profound role in peacekeeping have been acknowledged by respective Mission Force Commanders.
This recognition is a testament to the Pakistan's unwavering commitment to UN Peacekeeping mandate, professionalism and diligent efforts by Pakistani peacekeepers to make positive impact in peacekeeping efforts.
Pakistan remains committed to play a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realize the ideals of global peace and security through active support in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal, Director General Strategic Plans Division on behalf of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred distinguished service medals to thirty-five eminent scientists and engineers of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) for their meritorious services during an Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, today.

Professionalism of Pakistani Peacekeepers Acknowledged by Indian Force Commander
In the line with mandate assigned by UNSC, Pakistani peacekeepers are performing their duties for maintenance of peace and security in South Sudan. Pakistani blue helmets have undertaken daunting engineers' tasks in complex and challenging operational environment to ensure Protection of Civilians which has always remained top priority for Pakistani Peacekeepers. Pakistani contingent worked day & night and protected over 250,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in worst flood effected areas.
The professionalism of Pakistan Peacekeeping Contingent has been acknowledged by Force Commander United Mission in South Sudan, Lieutenant General S Mohan from India. The acknowledgement has been made in form of a letter to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HI (M); in which Indian General Officer commended professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment of Pakistani Peacekeepers. Moreover, Indian General Officer specially acknowledged the role played by Brigadier Shafqat Iqbal as Sector Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Shahbaz Aslam as Commanding Officer.
The Force Commander's recognition serves as a testament to the Pakistani Army's reputation as a reliable and capable partner in international peacekeeping efforts.
Pakistan remains committed to play a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realize the ideals of global peace and security through active support in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

On 19/20 September 2024, two fierce encounters took place between own troops and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan Districts, resulting in killing of twelve Khwarij.
On 19 September, movement of group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven khwarij were sent to hell. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.
In a second incident in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District, a group of khwarij attacked a security forces’ post. Own troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five Khwarij. However, during intense exchange of fire, six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.
 
General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), NI (M), visited Wana, South Waziristan District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives.
During his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats. He reaffirmed Pakistan Army's unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators.
COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty. He emphasized that Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly KPK Police, to enhance their capacity.
COAS also acknowledged the pivotal role of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in maintaining peace and advancing various projects under the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan. He underscored Pakistan Army's dedication towards leveraging its resources for the prosperity and development of the people of KPK.
Furthermore, COAS expressed gratitude for the tribal elders' invaluable support in combating terrorism and their unwavering backing of Pakistan Army.
Upon arrival, COAS honoured the martyred by laying floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument. COAS was warmly received at Wana by Commander Peshawar Corps

