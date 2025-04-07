Devin Nunes: The Guy Who Went from Farms to Trump’s Inner Circle

Growing Up and Getting Started

Congress: Farms, Money, and Spy Stuff

The Russia Mess and That Famous Memo

Sticking by Trump and Suing Everyone

Quitting Congress for Trump’s Media Gig

Devin Nunes is one of those names that either gets a cheer or an eye roll, depending on who you ask. Born on October 1, 1973, in Tulare, California, this guy grew up on a dairy farm, made it big in politics, and now runs Trump’s media company. His story’s got it all: small-town roots, big-time controversies, and a wild leap from Congress to Truth Social. Some folks see him as a hero fighting the system; others think he’s just a Trump cheerleader. Let’s dig into who Devin Nunes is, what he’s done, and why he’s such a lightning rod.Devin Nunes came from a family with Portuguese roots in California’s Central Valley, a place all about farming. His parents ran a dairy farm, and he was right there with them, milking cows and learning the ropes. That hard-work vibe stuck with him. He went to the College of the Sequoias, then got a Bachelor’s in agricultural business from Cal Poly, plus a Master’s in agriculture. Basically, he knew farming inside and out, and that shaped him big time.He didn’t wait long to jump into politics. At 23, he snagged a spot on the College of the Sequoias Board of Trustees, which is pretty impressive for someone that young. Then, in 2002, at just 29, he ran for Congress in California’s 21st district (it later became the 22nd). He won, and that kicked off almost 20 years of representing a chunk of California full of farms and conservative voters.When Nunes got to Congress, he was all about the stuff that mattered to his people: water for farms, keeping taxes low, and cutting red tape. Being on the House Ways and Means Committee let him push for tax breaks and less government meddling, which fit right in with the Republican playbook. Coming from farm country, he fought hard for California farmers, especially on water rights. There was this big drought mess, and he co-wrote a bill in 2014 to get more water to the Central Valley. Some loved it; others said it screwed over the environment for big agribusiness.But here’s where it gets juicy. In 2015, he became Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and suddenly he wasn’t just a farm guy anymore. He was in the middle of some of the craziest political drama in years, thanks to the 2016 election and all the Russia talk. That’s when Nunes went from a local hero to a national name, and not everyone was clapping.So, Trump wins in 2016, and everyone’s freaking out about Russia maybe messing with the election. Nunes, as the Intelligence Committee boss, had to look into it. Things got wild fast. In 2017, he snuck over to the White House to check out some classified stuff and came back saying Obama’s people spied on Trump’s team wrongfully. People lost it. Critics said he was too cozy with Trump to be fair, and he had to step back from running the investigation for a bit, though he stayed chairman.Then came the big moment: the “Nunes Memo” in February 2018. He and his team wrote this four-page thing claiming the FBI messed up big time in the Trump-Russia probe. They said the FBI used some sketchy dossier to spy on a Trump guy, Carter Page, and hid their bias. Trump fans ate it up, calling Nunes a truth-teller taking on the deep state. But others? They said it was a half-baked story that left out key details and put national security at risk. It was a total circus. The memo made everyone pick sides even more, and Nunes became Trump’s go-to defender.Nunes didn’t back off after that. He stuck with Trump through thick and thin, like during the 2019 impeachment mess. He was the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, going toe-to-toe with Democrats like Adam Schiff. Nunes called it a coup; they said he was just covering for Trump. Either way, he earned some serious loyalty points with the former president.Outside Congress, Nunes got feisty in a different way. He started suing people left and right. In 2019, he went after Twitter and a fake account called “Devin Nunes’ Cow” for making fun of him. He also sued Esquire over a story about his family’s farm moving to Iowa, calling it a smear. Most of these lawsuits flopped because of free speech rules, but it showed he wasn’t afraid to throw punches when he felt attacked.Then, out of nowhere, in December 2021, Nunes said he was done with Congress. He quit, right when he could’ve run the Ways and Means Committee if Republicans won in 2022. Why? To become CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). People were like, “What?” He went from lawmaking to running Truth Social, Trump’s answer to Twitter after getting banned post-January 6. Nunes had zero tech experience, so plenty of folks raised eyebrows.It’s been a bumpy ride. Truth Social launched with glitches, lost some big shots, and its stock’s been all over the place. As of April 2025, it’s still kicking but not exactly taking over the world. Nunes keeps saying it’s about free speech, but critics call it a Trump ego trip. Supporters, though? They see it as a middle finger to Big Tech.Nunes is one of those guys you either love or hate. Conservatives say he’s a rock star who called out government overreach and stood by Trump when it counted. Liberals think he sold out, picking loyalty over what’s right and hurting trust in places like the FBI. He started as this farm kid focused on water and crops, then turned into a national security bulldog and now a media guy. It’s a wild arc.Right now, at 51, he’s still got time to figure out what’s next, maybe more business or even a political comeback. Money-wise, TMTG stock might’ve boosted him, but he’s not some mega-rich D.C. insider. He’s been married to Elizabeth since 2003, has three daughters, and keeps his family life pretty quiet compared to the headlines he makes.Devin Nunes is a walking snapshot of today’s crazy politics: a farm boy who hit Congress, teamed up with Trump, and jumped into the media game. His path from the Central Valley to Capitol Hill to Truth Social shows how the Republican Party and the country have shifted. Hero or troublemaker, he’s left a mark that’s not fading anytime soon. As he keeps pushing with TMTG, his story’s all about guts, sticking to your guns, and surviving a seriously divided world.