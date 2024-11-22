What's new

Development of Pakistan Navy strategic Thought and Resilience

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 15, 2008
Messages
1,664
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#sag_analysis #pakistannavy #evolution #tsunami2004

Joining this engaging session are two distinguished guests: Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Haroon, former Vice Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, and Captain (R) Adeeb Safvi, who share their invaluable insights and experiences in this highly informative dialogue.
In this insightful discussion, we delve into the development of the Pakistan Navy's strategic thought and its remarkable resilience in overcoming challenges posed by American and Western sanctions. The conversation highlights the Navy's unwavering resolve to modernize and the significant contributions of its leadership over the years.

The video also focuses on the Pakistan Navy's humanitarian efforts, particularly in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, when it provided critical support and aid to affected nations, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

 
.

Similar threads

Bill Longley
Evolution and Development of Pakistani Navy’s Thought and Culture
Replies
0
Views
65
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
From Brown Water to Green Water Navy, Pakistan Navy 1947 to 1965
Replies
0
Views
346
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Secrets of the Deep, The Untold Stories
Replies
0
Views
400
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Why Israel is Afraid of president Erdogan?
Replies
0
Views
89
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Iran's Strategic Paradox: Hassan Nasrullah's Death and the Limits of Deterrence
Replies
4
Views
492
Novus ordu seclorum
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom