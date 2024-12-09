Depth Charge: Admiral Tasnim’s Retelling of the 1971 Submarine Hunt

Bill Longley
#sag_analysis #pakistannavy #Hangor #1971war #inskukri #AdmiralAhmadtasnim #CaptAdeebsafvi
Join us for an enlightening discussion with Admiral (Retd) Ahmad Tasnim, the legendary commander of PNS Hangor during the 1971 war, and Captain (Retd) Adeeb Safvi, whose ship was stationed in Karachi during the conflict.
Admiral Tasnim recounts the extraordinary mission where PNS Hangor made history by sinking the Indian frigate INS Khukri and forcing INS Kirpan to retreat. He shares how bold decision-making, unmatched courage, and innovative tactics allowed him to deceive Indian submarine-hunting parties and evade pursuit by heading toward Bombay instead of Karachi.
This incredible story of bravery, strategy, and naval excellence is a testament to the unmatched valor of Pakistan Navy officers. Don’t miss this engaging session as we delve into one of the greatest exploits in Pakistan’s maritime history.
