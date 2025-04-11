DEMOCRATS ALL VOTED AGAINST A PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP REQUIREMENT IN ORDER TO VOTE IN FEDERAL ELECTIONS

The assertion that Democrats all voted against a proof of citizenship requirement for voting in federal elections is not entirely accurate. While the majority of Democrats opposed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which mandates documentary proof of U.S citizenship for voter registration, four Democrats did join Republicans in supporting the bill, these Democrats were Reps, Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Henry Cuellar of Texas, and Ed Case of Hawaii.



By requiring the in-person presentation of citizenship documents like a passport or birth certificate, the SAVE Act, which was passed by the House by a vote of 220-208, seeks to guarantee that only citizens of the United States participate in federal elections, but detractors contend that this measure could deny the right to vote to millions of eligible voters who do not have access to these documents, over 21 million Americans lack quick access to citizenship documents, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.



Despite the existing federal law prohibiting non-citizens from voting, Republicans have pushed for the SAVE Act as a means to enhance election integrity, but Democrats and voting rights groups contend that the bill is unnecessary and could lead to voter suppression by imposing barriers to registration.



There is disagreement among the public on the issue, but according to polls, more than 67% of Americans favor requiring citizenship in order to vote in federal elections, this support is indicative of a larger worry about election security and the idea that only citizens should be able to vote.



Due to the fact that a filibuster requires at least some Democratic support, the bill's future in the Senate is still questionable, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that the bill is "dead on arrival" in the Senate, indicating that Democrats are strongly opposed to it.



Conclusion

There was some bipartisan support for the SAVE Act despite the majority of Democrats opposing it, with major ramifications for voting rights and political engagement in the US, the bill passing in the House brings attention to existing discussions around voter access and election integrity.