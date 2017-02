given that it was only a 20 minute conversation intiated by "mad dog" shows that General Qamar must've given him a very cold shoulder. Kinda like this:Gen. Qamar: Hellomad dog: Hello Gen. Qamar, general mattis here.Gen. Qamar: Yes?mad dog: well i'm retired but your still active. haha.Gen. Qamar: Okay.mad dog: so how ya doin' ol' buddy ol' pal.Gen. Qamar: Great.mad dog: I would like to commend you on the great achievement against terrorism.Gen. Qamar: Thx.mad dog: yes we hold your zeal in very high regards.Gen. Qamar: That's nice.mad dog: so when can we sit down and discuss future strategy.Gen. Qamar: Don't know.mad dog: how about we invite you over next month?Gen. Qamar: No, I'm busy.mad dog: how about i fly over then?Gen. Qamar: No, I'm busy.mad dog: ummGen. Qamar:mad dog: ok soGen. Qamar:mad dog: ok well nice talking to you.Gen. Qamar: Same here.mad dog: ok soGen. Qamar: k byemad dog: bye.I should be skit writer!