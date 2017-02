Deepika, Vin Diesel’s xXx has already crossed Rs 1000 cr



According to latest box office figures, Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage has made $155 million at the worldwide box office since its mid-January release.This translates to a whopping Rs 1000 crore for the $85 million action film, which hasn’t even opened in China (potentially its biggest market) yet. Post the February 10 weekend, look for its international numbers to skyrocket, once it debuts in China.Of this total, approximately Rs 53 crore has come from India, where the film released one week before opening in North America, where it was slightly overshadowed by M Night Shayamalan’s Split, reports Box Office Mojo While reviews for the film have been mixed at best - the action was praised while the goofy script was not - xXx was designed to appeal to an international audience.