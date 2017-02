Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited Is The New JV of Reliance Aerostructure and Dassault Aviation



Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) promoted Reliance Aerostructure Limited’s proposed JV with Dassault Aviation has received clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI)..



The JV Company is proposed to be named as “Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd” (DRAL). Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL) will have 51% shareholding in the JV, the Dassault Aviation (DA) will hold 49%.



In October last year Reliance Group had entered into a Strategic Partnership with Dassault Aviation of France (Rafale) to execute the largest Defence Offset contract worth up to Rs. 30,000 Cr.



This was subsequent to Dassault Aviation getting a contract for the supply of 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts from the Govt of India for Rs. 60,000 Cr with 50 percent offset clause.



The execution of offset clause will bring in the largest FDI in Defence Sector till date, expected to be more than 10 times the total FDI in entire Defence Sector in India in last 10 years.

This is the first time that Indian company got majority stake in the high technology domain in defence sector. Capability and Skill creation in the private sector for the first time in Aerospace Sector Order of this magnitude will change the sector where it is presently.



This to have a spill over effect, with creation of large support eco-system,

involving 300-400 small and medium scale Indian companies.

With more than 8,000 military and civil aircraft delivered to more than 90 countries over the past 60 years, and having logged nearly 28 million flight hours to date, Dassault Aviation can offer recognized know-how and experience in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, from the Rafale fighter to the Falcon range of high-end business jets, as well as military unmanned air systems. In 2015, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.20 billion.

The company has almost 12,000 employees. In 2016, Dassault Aviation celebrated the first centennial of its history, which started in 1916 with Marcel Dassault and the Éclair propeller.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector.