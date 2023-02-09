What's new

Counter Terrorism Department

CTD ... Counter Terrorism Department..


https://twitter.com/x/status/1623536862273961984

The terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations and important personalities across the country. Suicide jacket, grenade and weapons were recovered from the possession of the terrorist. The terrorists belonged to the Banned org TTP. (2/2)


Mashallah our ctd is very efficient very effective and very lethal all kudos to our ctd happy foreign terrorists hunting and their backers
 
TWO TERRORISTS KILLED AFTER GRENADE ATTACK ON CTD TEAM​

FEBRUARY 9, 2023

NOWSHERA: Two terrorists were killed after carrying out a grenade attack and firing at a raiding team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD spokesperson said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Nowshera’s Misri Banda in the vicinity of the Risalpur police station. The terrorists carried out a grenade attack and opened fire at the raiding team.

The CTD team remained safe in the grenade attack and firing but a vehicle was partially damaged. After retaliation, two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed while two to three terrorists escaped taking the advantage of darkness.

The killed terrorists were identified as Zeeshan alias Usman and Salman alias Emirati. The killed terrorists were wanted in several terrorism cases in Mardan and Charsadda.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in hand grenade attacks on police officials and extortion.
It was learnt that the terrorists martyred constable Bilal and Muzammil Shah in Charsadda’s Umerzai town and a constable namely Zarmast in the Tangi area. Moreover, they were also involved in the assassination of senior medical technician Abdul Tawwab.

The CTD officials recovered two pistols, a hand grenade and a motorcycle from their possession. Both terrorists were associated with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
 
Tank KP..
14/15 terrorist attack on Gomal police station in Tank district was repulsed last night.
Tank Police responded with heavy weapons. The encounter between police and terrorists continued for 15 minutes.
The terrorists escaped in the dark of night.

Tank Police are conducting a search operation in the area.
IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan congratulated the policemen for thwarting the attack.
IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan called SHO Gomal station and appreciated the bravery of the entire team.
 
Salman876 said:
We are expecting an attack. I am worried because we are not fully prepared. mujy to itni salary bhi nai milti ky maron. Koi help kr skta hai?
What are you taling about?
 
KPK ATS ...

CTD ‘repulses’ militant attack in North Waziristan, four TTP operatives killed


Zahid Imdad
February 14, 2023

The Counter Terrorism Department in Peshawar on Tuesday claimed to have repulsed an attack by militants on law enforcers last night in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, killing at least four operatives of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to a CTD statement issued on Tuesday, the militants belonging to the TTP attacked a law enforcers van carrying prisoners near Mir Ali Bypass. The inmates were being transported from Miranshah to Bannu by the CTD personnel when they came under attack.

It said militants opened indiscriminate fire on the convoy of security men, prompting law enforcers to retaliate.

“Due to firing by militants, all three inmates present in the van were killed,” the statement said, adding that four TTP terrorists were also shot dead in the exchange of fire while five to six others managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

It said the slain terrorists were wanted by law enforcers in a number of heinous crimes.

“The terrorists were involved in the targeted killings of security personnel. They were also involved in the killing of constable Iftikhar,” the CTD said.

A clearance operation was under way in the area to look for the fleeing terrorists, the statement added.

Last week, the CTD claimed to have killed a suspected terrorist allegedly belonging to the TTP in an encounter and arrested 11 other members of banned outfits from different cities during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in Balochistan and the Punjab town of Mianwali, which borders KP. The renewed wave of terrorism also reached as far as the peripheries of Islamabad.

January was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.
 
Mashallah it was my belief that ctd will get us rid of indian raw and iranian quds force terrorism subversion and sabotage in Pakistan our ctd even looks more lethal then our f.c frontier core happy hunting our ctd brothers may you help us succeed in getting rid of foreign sponsored and imposed terrorism in Pakistan our prayers are with you ctd
 
We need to equip ctd with more heavy weapons like man portable snipers rpgs anti tank guided weapons mortars long range mortars artillery tanks to take on indian raw and iranian quds force terrorists in tribal areas and balochistan as it would really relieve some work load from our army and f.c frontier core
 
These ttp are in reality drug smugglers from Afghanistan and iran operatives and cadres hired by deep state of iran and former deep state of Afghanistan's northern alliance if we really need to wipe them we should also go and hit their backers sitting in iran and Afghanistan if we don't hit their backers they will simply keep on sending their cadres operatives and foot soldiers to Pakistan. We need to hit ttp in Pakistan and beyond and world over
 
CTD SINDH OPERATION
Counter Terrorism Department in Hyderabad foiled a major terrorist plan.
Highly trained terrorist from Indian RAW, Munir Abro aka Maulvi was arrested.

The arrested terrorist was planning for a suicide attack.

FpAbLIpaAAIpJfv


The accused is involved in attacks on railway lines, national transmission lines, foreigners.
The terrorist has been involved in terrorist activities since 2012.
The terrorist belongs to the Banned SRA.
The banned organization is funded by a woman named Surath Lohar And Inam Abbasi.
The arrested terrorist used to change his identity and residence. Further investigation is going on.
 
Good job our Sindh is save because of our vigilant law enforcers and intelligence agencies kudos to rangers Sindh Police ctd swat fc police special forces ssu etc
 
The CTD produced the suspect Munir Abro before a Hyderabad anti-terrorism court on Wednesday which remanded him in the custody of the police for five days.

CTD SSP Asif Bughio told that the suspect, a resident of Ghotki, was “involved in subversive activities since 2012”. “He had been carrying out explosions in high transmission lines and railway tracks until last year,” Bughio said.

He said that 295g of explosives, three detonators, ball bearings and several fake national identity cards were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The SSP said that some untraced cases had also been resolved after arresting the suspect. “He was picked up from an area in Jamshoro district on Tuesday night,” said the police officer.

In a press release, the CTD claimed that Munir was arrested following an intelligence-based operation. He was subsequently charged under the Explosive Act 1908, and the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.

The CTD termed the suspect to be the SRA’s operational commander for Sindh. “Munir became part of the SRA after being motivated by Zulfikar Khaskheli and is an expert in producing improvised explosive devices (IED). He is a master in using various kinds of weaponry,” the CTD statement said.

The statement further said that Munir was the right-hand man of SRA commander Asghar Shah and was in contact with the SRA leadership, including Zulfikar Khaskheli, Mashooq Qambrani and Noor Chandio.
 
Counter Terrorism Update
Mianwali, Punjab ..
CTD team attacked by terrorists in Kala Bagh. In exchange of fire with terrorists for 20 minutes the commander of the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Habib-ur-Rehman, was killed while 2 escaped.

