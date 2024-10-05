What's new

Counter Terrorism Department - CTD

CTD Punjab arrests 18 terrorists belonging to banned organisations

Imran Gabol
October 5, 2024

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday said that 18 terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations (IBO) across Punjab.

In a statement issued today, the CTD said 134 the IBOs were conducted against terrorism in different districts of the province, including Lahore, Khushab, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin and Mianwali.

It added that 18 terrorists were arrested, 134 suspects interrogated, while 17 cases were registered against the terrorists, who were being investigated.

The terrorists arrested were identified as Faiz, Azim, Tariq, Asif, Irfan, Ehsan, Fateh, etc, who belonged to Fitna-al-Khawarij (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan), Islamic State group (also known as Daish) and Al-Qaeda, the statement added.

The statement said that the CTD recovered weapons, 5429 grams of explosives, 18 detonators, a 53-foot safety fuse wire, one IED bomb, pistols with bullets, 48 pamphlets of banned organisations, two mobile phones and Rs28,310 in cash.
 

