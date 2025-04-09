Correcting misconceptions ....?????

(John 1:14)We must note - first of all - that these words mentioned in the Gospel of John are not the words of “Christ,” but rather the words of “John.” Christ did not say such words at all.Christ never said that He was the WordWith extensive study and knowledge, we will find that they are the words of a Jewish person named (Philo of Alexandria) (20 BC - 40 AD) who lived in the Hellenistic era in Alexandria. He was a philosopher and thinker who was influenced by Greek philosophy.It is known that John wrote his Gospel after the death of Philo and borrowed the term from him.the WordThen if the Word is God and the Word became flesh, this means God becoming flesh, and this is a change in God, and their book says 6 “I the Lord do not change. So you, the descendants of Jacob, are not destroyed. [Malachi 3:6]Q & A ~ John 1:1~ In The Beginning Was The Word And The Word Was With God Dr.Zakir Naik #zakirnaikwhat is john 1 1