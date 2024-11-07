What's new

COAS meets Saudi crown prince to boost defence, security ties - RSA visit..

COAS meets Saudi crown prince to boost defence, security ties​

Gen Asim Munir expresses appreciation for MBS’ contributions to regional stability

News Desk
November 06, 2024

coas general asim munir met saudi crown prince muhammad bin salman in riyadh saudi arabia on november 6 2024 photo app


COAS General Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 6, 2024. PHOTO: APP

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh during an official visit to Saudi Arabia, according to Pakistan’s military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, the crown prince welcomed the Army Chief warmly. Discussions focused on shared interests, particularly in areas of regional peace, defence cooperation, and enhancing bilateral relations.

General Munir expressed appreciation for the crown prince’s contributions to regional stability and thanked him for Saudi Arabia's consistent support for Pakistan. Additionally, the army chief held talks with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman. Both leaders committed to strengthening defence and security cooperation.

The visit also included meetings with Assistant Minister of Defence Engineer Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces Air Chief Marshal Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Saud Al-Johani, underscoring the depth of military ties between the two nations.

The army chief’s visit follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, where bilateral collaboration expanded to $2.8 billion. Last month, a Saudi investment delegation in Pakistan signed 27 agreements worth $2.2 billion, reflecting the growing economic and strategic partnership between the countries.

Source:
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2507906/coas-meets-saudi-crown-prince-to-boost-defence-security-ties
 

