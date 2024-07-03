What's new

Citi Pharma partners with Indian firm

Citi Pharma partners with Indian firm

The Newspaper's July 3, 2024

KARACHI: Citi Pharma, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, has partnered with an Indian company, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd (MKPL).

Citi Pharma on Tuesday informed the shareholders in a stock filing that it has entered into an agreement with MKPL, a company incorporated and existing under the relevant laws of India.

Under the agreement, MKPL will supply Citi Pharma Ltd. with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and products in the Pakistani market.

“This exclusive strategic partnership aims to establish the terms and conditions under which Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd will supply high-quality APIs and products exclusively to CPHL in the Pakistan market,” said the notice.

“This exclusivity ensures that Citi Pharma Limited will have the sole right to market, distribute and sell these exclusive products within Pakistan,” the company added.
 

