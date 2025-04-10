Chinese yuan has fallen to lowest level in 18 years, since 2007

Recently, the value of the Chinese yuan has dropped sharply, hitting its lowest point in more than 17 years, growing trade tensions between China and the US are largely to blame for this decline. With a closing value of 7.3498 against the US dollar, the onshore yuan had its lowest closing since December 2007, the wider currency market volatility brought on by these tensions was reflected in the overnight record low of the offshore yuan.The trade conflict's escalation is one of the main causes of the yuan's depreciation, Donald Trump, the president of the United States, recently imposed "reciprocal" tariffs on a number of nations including up to 104% on imports from China, yuan has sharply declined in value as a result of this move, which has also caused currency markets to become uneasy, China has responded by raising retaliatory tariffs on American goods to 84% from April 10, the ongoing trade war is still going strong, with both nations holding their positions and bracing for possible economic effects.The yuan's depreciation is a reflection of both domestic economic difficulties and external pressures, a real estate crisis, low domestic demand and the aftereffects of COVID-19 limitations are some of the reasons behind China's economy's recent decline, geopolitical issues, such as sanctions and tensions with the United States, are also making international investors less willing to invest in China, the depreciation of the yuan is made worse by this capital flight.The People's Bank of China PBOC is anticipated to step in to stop the yuan from depreciating significantly in spite of these obstacles, in an effort to stabilize the yuan, PBOC has directed large state-owned banks to cut back on their purchases of US dollars, additionally, onshore yuan is permitted to move within a 2% band around the midpoint exchange rate, which has been set by the central bank at a level that indicates a controlled depreciation rather than a wild fall, by increasing the competitiveness of Chinese goods on the international market, this policy seeks to assist exporters while preventing significant capital outflows that may cause financial markets to become unstable.A weaker yuan can make exports more affordable, which could ease some of the pressure on China's trade and economy as a whole. However, a sharp decline could cause unwelcome capital outflows and jeopardize financial stability. Analysts estimate that, barring the revocation of the tariffs, Chinese exports to the United States could be cut in half over the next few years. Even if the yuan continues to depreciate, this could result in a 1.0% to 1.5% GDP contraction for China, depending on how much of the exports are redirected through other nations. The situation is further complicated by the global economic downturn, which has decreased demand for Chinese exports.Although the yuan is predicted to continue to decline moderately in the near future, central bank actions are probably going to prevent severe breakdowns, the pace at which the Chinese economy grows and the state of international ties, especially those with the US and the EU, will determine how quickly the country recovers in the long run, such advances are unlikely, though, considering the geopolitical environment of today, because neither side is ready to back down, the protracted trade dispute between the United States and China has reached a standstill, resulting in long-term economic misery, governments corporations and investors are left with little time to adjust to a drastically changed global economy as a result.The trade war's impact extends beyond currency markets, affecting global equities and economic stability. Asian equities experienced significant declines following the announcement of Trump's tariffs, though they saw a slight recovery as investors attempted to mitigate losses. The confrontation between China and the U.S. continues to dominate economic discussions, with potential negotiations between other countries offering some hope for stability. However, until there is a resolution to the trade tensions, the yuan's value and China's economic outlook remain uncertain. The Chinese government is actively working to stabilize financial markets and stimulate the economy, but the effectiveness of these measures will depend on the broader geopolitical context.