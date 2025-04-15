During his recent state visit to Vietnam, Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly urged the Vietnamese leadership to work together to oppose what he called "one side bullying" by the United States, specifically with regard to the tariff policies imposed by former US President Donald Trump, Xi also stressed the importance of China-Vietnam solidarity in opposing protectionist measures and protecting the multilateral trading system, he framed the ongoing trade tensions as detrimental to global economic stability, saying that there are no winners in a trade war and warning that protectionism leads to dead ends. These remarks were made in the context of escalating US & China trade disputes, where Trump imposed a broad 145% tariff on Chinese goods.Xi’s visit to Vietnam, which began on April 14, 2025, was part of a broader diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Cambodia aimed at strengthening economic and strategic ties with key regional partners amid the turmoil caused by American tariff policies, Vietnam, a major manufacturing hub and Chinese largest trade partner in Southeast Asia, has been significantly affected by Trump tariffs, which had reached 46% before a temporary 90-day suspension, Xi highlighted the need for both countries to protect global industrial supply chains and maintain an open, cooperative international environment, he called for enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including rail infrastructure, agricultural trade, digital technology, and green economy initiatives, with about 40 to 45 cooperation agreements expected to be signed during the visit.In meetings with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Xi stressed that China and Vietnam must work together to uphold the multilateral trading system and oppose hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism. He used a metaphor to underline the necessity of unity, saying, "Isolated small boats cannot withstand stormy waves, only by working together on the same boat can we sail steady and far," this call for solidarity was aimed at countering the disruptive impact of Trump’s tariff war, which has unsettled global trade and created uncertainty for export-reliant economies in Southeast Asia.In contrast to the unpredictable nature of Trump's trade policy, Xi's visit aimed to establish China as a trustworthy and accountable partner, China wants to establish its dominance in the region and position itself as an advocate of free trade and globalization by strengthening its economic connections with Vietnam and other countries in Southeast Asia, this tactic is especially important because many businesses have moved their supply chains from China to Vietnam in order to escape American tariffs, this has increased Vietnam's economic significance but also put it in a vulnerable position in the context of tensions between the United States and China, Xi's message was unambiguous, China and Vietnam should work together to protect their common interests from outside economic pressure and advance a more equitable and inclusive global economic system.Supply chain development, artificial intelligence, cooperative marine patrols, railway projects and environmental protection are just a few of the many topics covered by the trade agreements signed during Xi's visit, these accords demonstrate a strengthening of bilateral cooperation that encompasses technology and strategic cooperation in addition to trade, in an indication of a long-term commitment to further economic integration with China, Vietnam's Deputy Minister B Thanh emphasized Hanoi's desire to strengthen collaboration in infrastructure and developing sectors.In response to Xi's visit and the expanding China-Vietnam cooperation, U.S President Donald Trump expressed suspicion and criticism, implying that the discussions were intended to weaken the United States, the diplomatic engagement, which Trump characterized as an attempt to "screw the United States" reflected the increased competition and tensions between the two nations, in spite of this, Vietnam welcomed Xi's visit with lavish ceremonies and open demonstrations of support, highlighting how crucial Vietnam views its relationship with China in the face of changing international trade.In conclusion, Xi Jinping's trip to Vietnam was a calculated attempt to increase Chinese economic and political might in Southeast Asia and mobilize regional opposition to US trade measures, by calling on Vietnam to resist "one sided bullying" and support multilateral trade, Xi established China as a partner for regional stability and a champion of international trade standards, a deeper China-Vietnam collaboration that is intended to resist the challenges of the continuing US & China trade war and to foster a more cooperative global economic climate is indicated by the visit and the agreements made.