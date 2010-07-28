What's new

Chinese Navy (PLAN) News & Discussions

Luda-III Zhuhai

800px-Luda-III_Zhuhai_DN-SC-95-01821.jpg


Qingdao destroyer
Qingdao-DDG-113.jpg


Taizhou2005Sankt
Taizhou2005Sankt-peterburg.jpg


Type 052C destroyer Lanzhou

Fleet_Hangchow_Bay_Bridge-1-.jpg




WOW ...
Submarines = 58
Big Ships = 77 (10 being constructed)
Small Boats = 387
Amphibious warfare = 454-564 crafts


And 3 Aircraf carriers coming up from China WOW what a NAVY :china:


ship1.jpg


horizon.jpg


1787027033_82fa7784b9_o.jpg
 
Some of the more modern hull designs:

Type 054/054A Frigates

type054ajiangkaiii01.jpg

type054jiangkai02.jpg

type054jiangkai04large.jpg


Type 051B Destroyers

800px-Chinese_destroyer_Shenzhen_DDG167.jpg

Shenzhen_&



Type 051C Destroyer

type051cluzhou02large.jpg
 
The Varyag is currently being refitted. Although its expected primary use will be a training ship, it could be made fully operational.

Two indigenous 60,000 carriers, possibly by 2015.
 
Hopefully it will become operational as it seems like a big waste of resources just to use it for training. In fact I don't think any existing countries use any of their aircraft carriers for training only.
 
I think you may be right about it being a training ship. The PLAN needs to get its feet wet in the carrier game and I can't foresee many scenarios where the PLAN can rely on the Varyag to do the job without support from PLAAF ground based aircrafts.


@ AZADPAKISTAN2009


Sorry mate this is an Air craft carrier amusement park and you certainly can't take one of those to war.

Interestingly I've been to something similar in the US where they turned the USS Yorktown into an tourist attraction. (I even got to spend a week living on deck and in the crew quarters)

1787027033_82fa7784b9_o.jpg





Here is a picture of the USS Yorktown during her better days

cv-10.jpg
 
F200907071103111962511418.jpg


20091028090315796.jpg


121262185.jpg
 
054A Frigate
081123100939781.jpg

U2142P27T1D435765F3DT20070320093416.jpg

20090321090912568.jpg


U1335P27T1D472911F3DT20071123081525.jpg
 
Submarine
20080422123901116035.jpg

2007123142352685.jpg

0baf4323e6b5b36890580767.jpg

U1716P27T1D494876F3DT20080412102823.jpg


200511230505_561715.jpg

2007112785148980.jpg
 

