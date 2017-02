Chinese manufacturer ships domestic nuclear power equipment to France



ddGUANGZHOU - A Chinese nuclear power equipment manufacturer Tuesday shipped a low pressure heater to French electricity group EDF.The product, made by Dongfang Heavy Machinery under Dongfang Electricity Corporation (DEC), is the first independently designed and manufactured Chinese nuclear power equipment to enter the European market.The heater, 13.85 meters long, can be used to improve efficiency on 900 mW power units.Fabrice Fourcade, vice president of EDF, said that it was the first time the group had ordered equipment for French nuclear power plants from Chinese enterprises.Ming Xiangjun, deputy general manager of DEC Heavy Machinery, said that the company had gained knowledge on European standards and procedures through cooperation, which laid a solid foundation for future projects.EDF is one of the largest nuclear power operators in the world. In September 2016, the group teamed up with China General Nuclear Power Corporation on several nuclear power projects in Britain.