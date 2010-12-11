What's new

Chinese Air Force (PLAAF) News & Discussions

L

Lankan Ranger

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Aug 9, 2009
Messages
12,550
Reaction score
0
Chinese Air force (PLAAF) News & Discussions (Strictly)

The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is the aviation branch of the PLA, PLAAF currently consists of approximately 330,000 personnel and 2,500+ aircraft of which 1,617 are combat aircraft, making the PLAAF the largest air force in Asia, and the third largest in the world behind the United States Air Force & Russian Air Force.
 
J-10B Multirole Fighter Aircraft

The J-10B is a modified variant of the J-10 multirole fighter aircraft, with modifications in airframe and avionics. Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of AVIC began to develop a follow-on variant of its J-10 fighter around 2004/05.

A J-10B prototype reportedly made its maiden flight in December 2008. Photos of the aircraft began to emerge on the Chinese Internet in March 2009. Once commissioned, the J-10B is likely going to become the standard for later J-10 productions.

Rampless Inlet

The J-10B features a chin-mounted diffuser supersonic inlet (DSI) air inlet. The traditional rectangle-shape air inlet on the J-10 requires a large moveable inlet ramp to generate a rearward leaning oblique shock wave to aid the inlet compression process. The ramp sits at an acute angle to deflect the intake air stream from the longitudinal direction. The air inlets comprises many moving parts, which increases the aircraft&#8217;s weight and radar reflections.

The newly designed rampless inlet, first tested on the FC-1/JF-17 fighter design by Chengdu, employs a one-piece bump at the top of the inlet replacing the movable ramp. This eliminates all moving parts on the inlet, lightening the overall weight and reducing the aircraft&#8217;s radar signature.

Electro-Optic Targeting System

The J-10B has been added with an electronic-optic targeting system (EOTS) commonly found on all fourth-generation Russian fighter aircraft such as Su-27 and MiG-29.

Placed forward of the cockpit canopy to the right, the system comprises an infrared search and track (IRST) sensor and a laser rangefinder, which can detect enemy targets passively without requiring to turn on the fire-control radar, thus reducing the chance of the aircraft being detected. The EOTS of the J-10B is likely based on a Russian design.

Tailfin ECM Pod

The upper edge of J-10B&#8217;s tailfin is curved, in contrast to the straight-edged tailfin of the J-10. A large fairing is added to the tip of the tailfin to accommodate electronic warfare and countermeasures (EW/ECM) equipment.

ECM Antenna Array

The J-10B has four black antenna arrays attached externally to the fuselage, a larger one on either side of the cockpit and a smaller one on either side of the rear fuselage near the engine nozzle. The specific purpose of these antennas is unknown but they are thought to be for electronic countermeasures purpose.

j10B-15509418_2009060409364765305500.jpg


Jian-10B (J-10B) Multirole Fighter Aircraft - SinoDefence.com
 
 
xiaolz said:
all the military fans in china.are talking about J20. it's really a big gift for the new year's day.
Click to expand...

Nope. That was only the Christmas present. New Year gift is going to be J-20's first flight.
 
siegecrossbow said:
Nope. That was only the Christmas present. New Year gift is going to be J-20's first flight.
Click to expand...

I bet that the J-20 has flown already. It is just that we didn't know about it. Remember that the J-10 flew in 1998 and rumors of its existence started after that?
 
Does WS-10A have thrust vector?
 
China has ability to research and develop WS-15 engine
completely at present
 
I was just browsing the web and found quite similar appearance between Sukhoi Su-15 and J-8.
Also Su-11 looks like mig-21
and Su-27 looks somewhat similar to mig-29
 

Similar threads

SBD-3
How the JAS 39 Gripen Fighter Crushed China's Air Force in a Wargame
Replies
0
Views
2K
SBD-3
SBD-3
S
Bangladesh Air Force News & Discussions
Replies
2
Views
189
sidkhan2
S
H
  • Article
Modernizing the Skies: Upcoming Innovations in the Pakistan Air Force
Replies
0
Views
539
HamzaWaseem
H
beijingwalker
China's fighter jet fleet is growing in size and appears to have made a big jump in capability, new Pentagon report shows
Replies
3
Views
835
mulj
M
A
Pakistan Air force has started developing new stealth fighter called NGF ( Next Generation Fighter)
Replies
0
Views
371
AbdulQadir7
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom