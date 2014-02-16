What's new

Chinese Aero Engine information thread

CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
 
Not really a surprise as this was bound to happen soon.

What I am interested in is whether the engine would be WS-13A which is rated at 22,000 Ibs.

A JF-17 Block 3 that has AESA radar and the WS-13A engine would give the Gripen NG a good fight.

At half the cost of the Gripen NG,it could be a very good choice for many countries and export sales could easily reach many hundreds.
 
UKBengali said:
Not really a surprise as this was bound to happen soon.

What I am interested in is whether the engine would be WS-13A which is rated at 22,000 Ibs.

A JF-17 Block 3 that has AESA radar and the WS-13A engine would give the Gripen NG a good fight.

At half the cost of the Gripen NG,it could be a very good choice for many countries and export sales could easily reach many hundreds.
But this time around it was announced with a specified time!

The news has said that the supply of RD-93 is not stable due to some reasons and we have been talking to the Russians about upgrading RD-93 or replacing it with more powerful engines
but to no avail. So in spite of the current priority of development of engines (through the internet) to fit fighter jets like J-1B, J-20, J-15 ...etc the mentioning of fitting WS-13 to FC-01 / JF-17 is a welcoming news!
 
shuttler said:
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
bangladesh will be first customer :yahoo:
 
shuttler said:
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
FC-1 is Singapore Air Show? Any pics.
 
shuttler said:
CCTV News today says due to the popularity of FC-01 or JF-17 in the Singaporean Airshow, the problem of avoiding interrupted supply of the Russian Engine Klimov RD-93 can be solved by replacing it with more powerful Chinese WS-13 within the next 2 years.

This really helps the exports of this fabulous value-for-money fighter jet!:china::cheesy::cheers::victory::bounce::smitten::pakistan:

Some of our members may post the news here if they have also seen the report! I am finding the link!
Once again, we only have that one interview from the Singaporean Airshow to go by. While the Spokesperson of AVIC is a reliable source, we should still be cautiously optimistic. Will WS-13 start equipping newer block JF-17s and even J-31s in two years? Very likely. Will they replace all RD-93 engines on existing JF-17s? That's doubtful.
 
Luftwaffe said:
Bangladesh is getting lca according to some ha..I don't think bangladesh is going for FC-1 i think YAK-130/133 and later on SU-30/Mig-29 variants would be the future, even J-10 seems impossible.
we are going for two air wings, one for airforce and one for navy. possibility JF-17, J10 for navy and Su/mig series for airforce ( i am talking about goal 2030) i am sure bd is not going for lca whose 60-70% depends on western parts and lca is little over priced
 
Luftwaffe said:
FC-1 is Singapore Air Show? Any pics.
d02788e9b26a146a9dd443.jpg


credit: /military.china.com.cn

3c46a2bb755cb72055c63ca7c5cfd6ea.jpg
3c46a2bb755cb72055c63ca7c5cfd6ea.jpg
476f7e9e6cc339a428556475ef42e5f0.jpg

Credit：81hots.net





The title of the following link says FC-01/JF-17 aims to reach 300 orders (on top of existing 100)***!

新加坡航展中国战机受欢迎 枭龙将实现300架订单|航展|枭龙_凤凰军事

*** it did not mention who have placed the 100 orders!!!
 
BDforever said:
we are going for two air wings, one for airforce and one for navy. possibility JF-17, J10 for navy and Su/mig series for airforce ( i am talking about goal 2030) i am sure bd is not going for lca whose 60-70% depends on western parts and lca is little over priced
It would be pointless to go for 2 4++ Gen by 2030. If russian light weight stealth materialize it would be BAF's choice as for Navy FC-1 [obviously future blocks] could be a potential choice but not definite.
 
Luftwaffe said:
Bangladesh is getting lca according to some ha..I don't think bangladesh is going for FC-1 i think YAK-130/133 and later on SU-30/Mig-29 variants would be the future, even J-10 seems impossible.
bro what will be the upgrades of JF-17 block 3 ?
 
Luftwaffe said:
It would be pointless to go for 2 4++ Gen by 2030. If russian light weight stealth materialize it would be BAF's choice as for Navy FC-1 [obviously future blocks] could be a potential choice but not definite.
5th gen will be not available for us before 2025 and btw 4th gen will not be useless until aircraft becomes fully invisible LOL

EyanKhan said:
not known only the concept is ready bu it is tought to have an AESA radar and maybe WS-13 engine now.The rest will depend on Pakistan's economic situation as it is the main customer.
want more hard points and payload :feminist:
 
The change of prioritising the active development of WS-13 and variant is because
1. the interrupted supply of Klimov RD-93 - the visible blocking stone for more exports
2. RD-93 is underpowered not meeting the joint development target for an upgrade
3. the huge profit potentials for the Joint Venture of China and Pakistan
 
