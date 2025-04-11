🇨🇳🇹🇼 CHINA'S "PRACTICE INVASION" OF TAIWAN SURGES 300%

The number of Chinese military exercises near Taiwan has increased dramatically, moving from drills to what are called "rehearsals" for an invasion, according to the U.S Indo-Pacific Command, Chinese military aggression in the region has increased by 300%, extensive naval and aviation drills, frequently involving live fire and intricate maneuvers, are part of the increased activity, which aims to improve the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) capacity to hold Taiwan under blockade and carry out targeted strikes.Beijing has continuously used a combination of diplomatic, economic, and military methods to pressure Taiwan into reunifying with the mainland, and the PLA's activities are part of a larger strategy to achieve this goal, China has declared that it will not rule out using force to bring about reunification if necessary and considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory, code-named "Strait Thunder-2025A" the latest exercises are a reflection of China's growing assertiveness and its attempts to show off its military might in the area.Admiral Samuel Paparo, chief of the U.S Indo-Pacific Command, has warned that China's actions are "rehearsals" for a possible invasion rather than merely exercises, indicating that the United States has been closely monitoring these developments, this analysis emphasizes how U.S military chiefs are becoming increasingly concerned about China's developing military prowess and how it may affect regional stability, though recent remarks indicate a greater emphasis on discouraging Chinese aggression in the area, the U.S has always maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity on its defense promises to Taiwan.Taiwan is just one part of China's military buildup, which also includes notable developments in battleships, fighter planes and missiles, Taiwan is a primary strategic goal of the PLA's modernization initiatives, which are intended to improve the organization's capacity to engage in and prevail in a conflict with the United States, the Pentagon is alarmed by this quick military buildup because U.S defense analysts admit that China produces significantly more military hardware than the United States, which might upset the region's strategic balance.The circumstance has led to a reassessment of the United States Pacific defense posture, in order to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the U.S Department of Defense has laid out a plan that emphasizes the necessity of a stronger military presence and collaboration with allies in the area, to strengthen defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, this entails sending more bombers, unmanned ships, submarines and specialized units.Meanwhile, Taiwan is modifying its defense plan to stave off mounting military threats from China, Taiwan is adopting an asymmetric warfare strategy, focusing on denial capabilities like cyberwarfare, drones, and robust battlefield communications, after being inspired by Ukraine's experience fending off Russian aggression, by making an invasion more difficult and expensive, this tactic seeks to raise the cost of aggression for China.