China's new reconnaissance drone spotted taking debut flight

China's new reconnaissance drone spotted taking debut flight​

WZ-8 is expected to soar three times the speed of sound, reach altitudes of some 30 kilometres

Anadolu Agency
April 20, 2024

wz 8 s deployment is expected to bolster china s intelligence gathering efforts photo anadolu agency



WZ-8's deployment is expected to bolster China's intelligence-gathering efforts. PHOTO: ANADOLU AGENCY


ISTANBUL: A new Chinese high-altitude, high-speed reconnaissance unmanned air vehicle (UAV) was spotted on Friday in the air making its debut flight.

The WZ-8 drone aircraft reportedly flew three times the speed of sound and can reach altitudes of approximately 30 kilometres (18.6 miles).

The blog of Defence Blog magazine sighted the WZ-8 positioned beneath a Xian H-6 bomber, signalling that it requires assistance from carrier aircraft to initiate flight.

The WZ-8's deployment is expected to bolster China's intelligence-gathering efforts, with a focus on South Asian regions, notably Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

The drone is also expected to enhance China's strategic capabilities in regions where conventional surveillance methods may falter.


