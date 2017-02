Intelligent Devices



China’s growing smart home industry is focusing on cross-compatibility and energy-savings to encourage wider adoption of the technology.

Compatibility and Integrated Management

Beijing All View Cloud Data Technology.

Shenzhen Vanhi IoT Technology.

Shenzhen Rect Technology

Energy Efficiency and Auto-Learning

Smart, Safe and Efficient

Yespeed Computer Equipment

Shenzhen-based Lioneer

Hunan Jindian Smart Home Technology (JDSmart)