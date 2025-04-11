Amid an intensifying trade conflict with the United States, China has implemented a number of measures to stabilize its stock markets, when President Donald Trump put high tariffs on Chinese goods, China responded by imposing a 125% tariff on U.S imports, further escalating the confrontation, Chinese authorities have imposed curbs on daily stock sales in an effort to curb panic selling in response to the market volatility brought on by these developments.The amount of net shares that hedge funds and large individual investors can sell on Chinese stock exchanges is capped at 50 million yuan (about $6.83 million) per day, brokerage firms use informal warnings to enforce this policy, and stock exchanges have the authority to suspend trading accounts for disobedience, the goal is to avoid a huge sell-off that would cause the market to become even more unstable.China's state-backed funds have increased their efforts to bolster the stock market at the same time, in an effort to calm the market, Central Huijin Investment Ltd. and other state organizations have pledged to increase their equity stakes, china Reform Holdings Corp declared its intention to invest 80 billion yuan ($10.9 billion) in exchange trade funds, technological companies and shares of state-owned businesses, these investments are intended to soothe investors and promote liquidity, which will help end the market panic cycle.The Chinese Government approach to handling economic difficulties is reflected in its strategy, Beijing seeks to preserve market stability and trust by limiting panic selling and increasing state investments, this is important as the trade war with the United States is still damaging to investor confidence and having an effect on international markets.Although they also highlight the Government readiness to directly interfere in market operations, the limitations on stock transactions have been presented as a way to reduce market volatility, traders that go over the daily limit run the risk of incurring harsh consequences, such as possible account suspensions, which might be viewed as the digital death penalty for accounts that don't comply.China is working on more extensive economic changes in addition to these actions, launched in 2022, the "National Unified Market" plan seeks to improve market efficiency and eliminate local protectionism through the use of national norms and laws, as part of its attempts to develop a more efficient and uniform domestic market, China hopes to lessen the effects of external economic pressures.The global markets are significantly impacted by the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, Global stock markets are more volatile now because of the crisis and investors are keeping a careful eye on events in both nations, despite these difficulties the Chinese stock market proved resilient in 2024 as evidenced by the large gains made by a number of ETFs as a result of government stimulus programs.