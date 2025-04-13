CHINA TO INDONESIA: LET’S TEAM UP BEFORE TRUMP TARIFFS US TO DEATH

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently congratulated President Prabowo Subianto on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Indonesia, this was not just a ceremonial gesture; it was a calculated move by China to fortify ties against the backdrop of growing trade tensions with the United States, with his description of the China-Indonesia alliance as "strategic" and "globally significant" Xi underlined its importance and its ability to offset the effects of U.S tariffs.The phone conversation between Xi and Prabowo was a component of China's larger diplomatic initiative to strengthen ties with its neighbors, China is aggressively working to establish itself as a trustworthy regional partner in opposition to the U.S tariffs on Chinese exports, which it views as protectionism and unilateralism, the purpose of Xi's impending trips to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia is to strengthen these ties and maybe bring these countries closer to China's economic sphere.Because of the U.S. tariffs, Southeast Asian nations are experiencing severe economic difficulties. Countries like Vietnam and Cambodia are particularly impacted, since their tariffs can reach 46% and 49%, respectively, by providing them with alternatives to American markets and investment, this circumstance has given China the chance to strengthen its economic ties with these nations, in order to preserve a balance between their ties with China and the United States, Southeast Asian countries are wary of becoming embroiled in the superpower competition.Xi's diplomatic trip is a component of a broader plan to position China as a champion of international commerce and stability in contrast to the alleged volatility of Trump U.S trade policy, china hopes to gather support against U.S tariffs and solidify its position as the region's dominant economic force by highlighting the strategic significance of its alliances in Southeast Asia.The intricate geopolitical factors at work are also brought to light by the visit, southeast Asian countries are cautious about becoming caught in the crossfire between the United States and China, even as China looks to fortify its ties, although the economic pressure from U.S tariffs is pulling them closer to China, they are attempting to manage these tensions by keeping excellent relations with both giants.In summary, Xi Jinping's outreach to Indonesia and his upcoming visits to other Southeast Asian countries reflect China's efforts to build a coalition against the backdrop of the U.S.-China trade war. By deepening strategic partnerships, China aims to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs and solidify its influence in the region.