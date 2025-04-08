CHINA SAYS IT WILL NOT BOW TO TRUMP'S NEW TARIFF THREATS

President Donald Trump has threatened to put further tariffs on Chinese goods, but China has made it clear that it will not back down, Chinese will to defend its economic interests and sovereignty in the face of rising trade tensions is reflected in this position, Beijing, which sees these steps as coercive and unwarranted, has resisted Trump's threat to impose a 50% tariff on Chinese imports on top of the current penalties.The US & China trade war started in 2017 when Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods to address perceived intellectual property issues and trade imbalances, China has continuously responded with its own tariffs on American products, and the most recent round of tariffs includes a 34% duty on all U.S imports, which will go into effect on April 10, 2025, in response to Trump's announcement of a similar tariff on Chinese goods.China has promised that if the United States moves forward with its tariff proposals, it will resolutely implement countermeasures to safeguard its rights and interests, these policies include export limitations on vital resources, such as rare earth minerals, which are necessary for cutting-edge technologies, in addition to tariffs. Chinese Ministry of Commerce has called Trump's efforts "blackmail" and a "compounded error" stating that if the U.S. continues its strategy, China will fight back to the death.The escalating trade tensions have significant economic implications for both countries, the tariffs could lead to a cumulative duty of 104% on Chinese goods entering the U.S., severely impacting trade volumes and economic growth, Chinese economy, already facing challenges, could see its growth reduced by up to 2.5 percentage points due to decreased U.S demand and global economic slowdowns, despite these challenges, China remains confident in its ability to endure the trade conflict and emerge stronger.International markets have been extremely volatile due to the trade war, and stock exchanges have seen precipitous drops as a result of Trump's tariff threats, Asian markets fell sharply at first, but then marginally recovered as investors tried to determine the entire effect of the levies, the case highlights how intertwined international trade is and how protectionist policies can have significant negative economic effects.Chinese determination to protect its economic interests and sovereignty is demonstrated by its reluctance to budge in response to tariff threats by Trump, both nations face serious economic difficulties as trade dispute intensifies, such as decreased trade volumes and possible recession threats, circumstance emphasizes how diplomatic measures are required to settle the trade dispute and bring stability back to global markets, Chinese strategy, which includes using its hegemony in rare earth minerals, shows that it is prepared to withstand and adjust to pressure from the United States.