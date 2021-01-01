What's new

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Agriculture

Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM Imran Khan

January 1, 2021



767582_5004058_ik22_updates.jpg



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would lay emphasis on the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the premier regretted that the previous government had ignored the sector. "Pakistan is an agricultural country," he stressed.

PM Imran Khan said the government was working with the Chinese officials on increasing agricultural products and using their methods. "The next phase of the CPEC includes boosting the agricultural sector."


Learning from China

The premier once again admired China for its strategies and asserted that the Chinese model of development suits Pakistan's needs the best.

"If we can learn from any one country in the world, it is China. Their development model suits Pakistan the best," he said. "The speed with which China developed in the last 30 years is something we can learn from."

He added that Beijing had managed to prove that poverty alleviation is true development.



Relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan

The premier said the government was keen on the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan "just like Vietnam".

"For this purpose, we have launched special economic zones (SEZs). Next, we aim to convince them to export from Pakistan."

The premier said no government had tried to boost exports in the past 50 years. "This is why we have to go to the International Monetary Fund - when our imports outweigh exports and create a current account deficit."

PM Imran Khan said the government would hold discussions with the Chinese officials on increasing exports in the short term. "Pakistan has great potential," he stressed.


2021 will be the year for Pakistan's economic growth

The prime minister said 2021 would be a year of economic growth, emphasising that the country was already moving in the right direction as essential industries increased productivity.

Giving an example of the construction sector, PM Imran Khan said an increase in cement sales was a clear sign that construction activity is on the rise.

He said the textile industry too was producing at full capacity for the first time in many years, resulting in a "shortage of labour" in the sector.



www.thenews.com.pk

China helps Pakistan for safe Cherries export as Islamabad prepares to send first batch to Beijing

By Gwadar Pro
Jan 4, 2021
by Shafqat Ali


ISLAMABAD, Jan. 4 (Gwadar Pro)-China is helping Pakistan for safe and protected export of the delicate cherries to the Iron Brother as Islamabad prepares to send the first batch to Beijing this spring, a senior cabinet member said.

Until now Pakistani cherry export had been hindered as Pakistan lacked cold chain management, market information system, packaging and processing facilities.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood told Gwadar Pro that China was providing the technical help for secure delivery of the delicious fruit.

Technical help has been offered to Pakistan to improve the country's cold-chain management, market information system, packaging and processing facilities. Trainings on Pakistani technicians from related fields have also been carried out.

“China is helping us now. We are also working on our own. We will send the first batch of Cherries to China in spring,” he said, adding Pakistani mangoes were also very popular in China.

Grown in the Pakistani northern areas, the fruit is one of the most loved worldwide. With the arrival of summers, trees spread over 300 acres of land in Swat and Gilgit are ready with the fruit to be plucked out, packed and sent out.

According to farmers, more trees need to be cultivated in the area to meet the high demand. They have demanded the government to provide them funds and facilities to increase production.

Another area where cherries are grown is the Balochistan province. The fruit possesses several health benefits. Cherries grown in Pakistan are also exported but the fruit gets damaged on its way. The country’s export of cherries could get sweet boost from ever-growing Chinese demand for the exotic fruit.

In a separate interaction with the journalists, Dawood expressed satisfaction with the export but admitted that much more needs to be done.

Dawood paid tributes to Pakistan’s exporters for their performance during testing times and urged them to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international exports. He said that exporters were Pakistan’s asset and he valued them greatly.
 
Pakistan, China highlight areas for agricultural cooperation in projects worth Rupees 83 Billion

May 20, 2021

SOURCEdailytimes.com.pk



ISLAMABAD: As many as 18 projects worth around Rs83 billion have been identified in agriculture sector under the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project, with an aim to exploit its true potential and modernize it for the sustainable economic growth.

“Agriculture development is the main component of the second-phase of CPEC and both China and Pakistan are determined to exploit this sector for mutual benefit,” said Senior Joint Secretary and Spokesman of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Javed Hammayun.


About twelve short, medium and long-term projects identified by the China-Pakistan Joint Working Groups (JWG) are related to Livestock Wing, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) and Livestock and Dairy Development Department, six projects are related to research and development to be executed b Pakistan Agricultural Research Council while one project has been identified for the establishment of Aquaculture Park in Coastal Areas of Pakistan.

Giving break up details, Javed said, through these projects both the countries would cooperate in the areas of capacity building, agriculture product processing and technology extension, he added.

The other identified projects included uplifting of local agriculture sector including fisheries, establishment of foot and mouth disease free zones, and market information as well as agricultural trade, he added.


Javed said that the short-term projects would be completed in two years’ time whereas the and medium as well as long term projects would be completed in four to five years’ time frame.

During the said high level visit, Ministry of Planning and Development had also signed an MOU with its Chinese counterpart to bring the two Joint Working Groups (JWGs) including Agricultural Cooperation and Science Technology under CPEC, he added.

Javed Hammayun further informed that so far two meetings of JWG had taken place, adding that second Joint working Group (JWG) on Agricultural Cooperation was held via video.

Both sides agreed to establish the center for sustainable control of plants pest diseases in Pakistan (Karachi) for which Department of Plant Protection will be the lead Executing Agency.

He said that Pakistan and China had also agreed to conduct third meeting of JWG in 2021 in Beijing.

Apprising the progress made on different projects finalized by JWG, he said that Foot and Mouth Disease (FMDF) free zone in Bahawalpur Division was established by Punjab, adding that in this regard an updated technical matrix on establishment of FMD Free Zones proposed by Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Punjab had been shared with Chinese side along with invitation to Chinese experts for inspection.

Livestock Wing of Ministry of National Food Security and Research has provided requisite information on prescribed questionnaire for export of poultry products to China and invited Chinese technical team to visit Pakistan for inspection of poultry establishments, he added.

In order to promote bilateral collaboration in research and transfer of technology, Chines side had also expressed its consent for providing financial assistance for the establishment of Center of Excellence at National Agriculture Research Center on agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

Javed Hammayun further informed that Pakistan was keen to develop its research collaboration with Chinese institutions in order to enhance per-acre crop output of all major crop including wheat, rice, cotton and in this regard the other side has also agreed for providing technical and financial assistance for the establishment of center of excellence on Central Cotton Research Institute Multan, besides the establishment of intelligent greenhouse farming in Pakistan.

The seven projects to be executed by PARC included promotion of cherry cultivation on commercial Scale in Gilgit-Baltistan for taping the export potential to China, adding that this project would be completed within five years with an estimated cost of Rs, 1,200 million, he added.

The Northern Areas of the country have enamoured potential to produce dry fruits and recognizing the importance the JWG had also identified the project promotion and development of Pistachio in Pakistan under CPEC initiatives and the estimated cost of initiative was calculated at Rs1,300 million and it would be completed within five years’ time period, he remarked.

Meanwhile, commenting on Pak-China collaboration in research and technology transfer, Member Plant Sciences in PARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that the council had established National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Bio-technology (NIGAB).

The NIGAB in collaboration with Chinese Academy of Agriculture Sciences had developed four high-yielding virus free banana verities, he said adding that new verities of potatoes were also developed which would have significant impact on local output of crop.

“We are also working with Chinese scientists for the development of long grain green super rice and high-yielding sugarcane and cotton verities and work on these crops were on advanced stage and it was expected that within a short span of time the verities of above-mentioned crops would be available for local cultivation that would have revolutionary impact on agriculture sector in the country”, he added.
 
In connection with CPEC phase II tech-savvy Agriculture cooperation between Pakistan and China, Punjab budget 2021-22 is going to have double allocation for agriculture projects with emphasis on improving the quality of seeds and agricultural services to boost production, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Inspired by incentives given by China to farmers and implementing new priorities laid down in CPEC phase II, Punjab budget 2021-22 is ushering in a new era of agriculture taxes to boost agro-based initiatives as well as corporate farming.

The tax rate on agricultural services is being curtailed to 1 per cent from 16 per cent for the corporate sector in order to make the sector attractive for investment.

CPEC authority Chairman Asif Saleem Bajwa in a media talk said that efficient and corporate farming is going to be introduced for the first time in the country in cooperation with China under CPEC.
 
Pakistan’s soybean intercropping to boost agriculture sector

SOURCE... thenews.com.pk

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Athar Mehboob visited demonstration of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology at Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur, and said that Pakistan needs to learn from China to boost growth in agriculture sector. He thanked Chinese technology’s successful localization in the country, and expressed gratitude to Professor Yang Wenyu of Sichuan Agricultural University.

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Athar Mehboob visited demonstration of maize-soybean strip intercropping technology at Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur.
According to China Economic Net (CEN), he explored all the demonstrative plots to check both crops’ growth and greenness. “We need to learn from our Chinese brothers how they modernize their agriculture and how they increase the yields with less resource,” he said.

Seeing Chinese agricultural technology’s successful localization in Pakistan, “here I want to say thanks to the Chinese President Xi Jinping who introduced China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Pakistan,” Athar Mehboob said.

He also expressed gratitude to Professor Yang Wenyu of Sichuan Agricultural University, and Dr. Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, for their generous support.
Dr Gu twitted about the visit that “I also have full confidence that this technology would change the edible oil production in Pakistan soon.” “We desperately want to sign MoUs with Chinese universities to learn from their high-yielding experience. We are ready to provide all the facilities to Chinese professors and scientists if they are interested to do any research in Pakistan.
 
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is heading towards modern agriculture and the use of new technology will help curb corruption in the sector.

Addressing the Kisan card distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, Imran said that the agriculture sector is being linked with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. "Farmers are the backbone of the country," the PM remarked.

He stated that the government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture. "We have sought support from China in the field of agriculture," he said.

The premier highlighted that the government will provide relief to farmers in case the crops are destroyed.

The progress of farmers will ultimately uplift the country. The premier said the farmers of wheat earned Rs500 billion for their crops and the rate of the wheat crop increased by Rs500 during the so far tenure of the incumbent government.
 
Congratulations on first flight of Sino-Pak fresh mango chartered airplane.

Pakistani mangoes reached Lanzhou, capital city of China's northwestern Gansu Province for the first time in history.

Pakistan-China friendship sweeter than honey, sweeter than mango!


1623501839651.png
 
Pakistan’s soybean intercropping to boost agriculture sector
very important crops. For cereals and poultry feeds. Also, one can squeeze them for soya mil and corn oil. The pressed material can then be fed to livestock. Then we can make flapjacks and proteins bars. I hope we should also encourage oats, jawar, bajra and other seeds for proteins bars. We can mix them with dry fruits. I bet we don;t have dried strawberries, cherries etc widely available as almond, apricot, plums etc, are. We need to dry mangoes, all types of berries, bananas, apples etc to put them into bars with those berries. Excellent meal for Army, drought hit area, students, labourer etc. Add dried yogurt for vitamin D and calcium.
1623502480818.png
 
‘Pilot project of chilli farm at 100 acres completed’




‘Pilot project of chilli farm at 100 acres completed’



ISLAMABAD: Now its chilli farming that will play role in turning around economy of the country as pilot project of chilli farms has been completed with cooperation of the Chinese agricultural experts.

The CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced that pilot project of chilli farm with 100 acres is completed. In his tweet, he said that in the next phase, as many as 3000 acres of land would be brought under chilli cultivation. He said the Pak-China Condiment alliance had been formed with the Chinese partners CMEC and Sichuan Litong Food Group. This project would also help boosting exports of spices from the country. This would enhance yield, improve seed quality, skill development, farm labour, and processing.

The official sources claimed that the project chilli farming is expected to produce more than 8,000 tons of dried chilies with a net income of more than Rs100,000 per acre for local farmers. Based on this, it will further develop downstream deep processing industries and create more employment opportunities.

In the first phase of Chilli Contract Farming Project, China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation Pilot Zone is to be set up in five years, while in its Phase II, it is expected to grow 30,000 acres of chilli and build pigment extracting plant, with an industrial output value of $200 million. While in the third phase, a China-Pakistan food industrial park would be established in 5 to 10 years, to promote the condiment industry in both countries.

As per agricultural cooperation under the mega project of CPEC, a plan of 20 projects is being implemented to modernise the agriculture sector in Pakistan, including new seeds to increase the crop yield, upgrading of irrigation system, promotion of agri-based industry for value addition and setting up global chain network.
 
Pakistan eyes China's $100 billion imported food market

Experts certain locally processed foods can gain greater share in international markets

News Desk
June 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Experts are certain that Pakistani foods have the capability to gain greater share of the Chinese imported food market, currently estimated to be at $100 billion.

According to the Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Market Economy Ali Salman, in addition to fruits, rice and other products that have their export advantages, olive oil is now known as a cash crop that the country has strived to develop in recent years.

Being one of Asia’s leading olive oil producers, Pakistan also eyes the huge consumer market of China. “Pakistan has 4.4 million hectares of land, which has been identified suitable for farming. The potential is really huge compared to Spain, which supplies almost half of the world's olive oil with its 2.6 million hectares of land. So certainly, these are the opportunities which need to be fully exploited," Salman added.

CEO of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade Hassan Daud Butt said that under the first phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the barren border areas have now been made a logistics powerhouse for economic crops such as tobacco, olives, tea, date palms and honey, which could quickly reach ports and airports for export.

Technical Advisor Rustam Tea and Organic Farming Pakistan hoped that the bilateral cooperation in tea cultivation and processing will be boosted under the second phase of CPEC.

There is ample room for cooperation between the two countries, with CPEC ensuring a focus on industrial and agricultural ties. The two sides are highly complementary in agricultural trade, intensive processing, cold chain storage and improving crop yield. "Increasing agricultural cooperation between China and Pakistan is part of Pakistan’s social-economic development strategy," emphasised Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries & Commerce K-P Abdul Karim Khan.
 
When did Pakistan become one of asia biggest olive oil producer? Last i heard we were only planting trees. Itni jaldi?
 
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Tuesday said that the agriculture sector development was among the top priorities of the government and PM’s Agriculture Transformation Plan was a revolutionary initiative to shift conventional agriculture to the next level, commercial agriculture.

He stated this while addressing a seminar on the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan: Targets & the Way Forward, held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman PCRWR, PMAS-AAUR Deans/Directors and faculty members were also present.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema further said that the government policy of agricultural transformation is not only for the food security of the country but also addresses the physical nutritional needs of every citizen of Pakistan.

He said there was a dire need to improve the nourishment of humans and animals in the country because each person across the world consumed 210 kg of fruits and vegetables almost every year while in Pakistan per capita consumption of fruits and vegetables was 63 kg.

“Each individual all over the world consumes 370 kg grains and in Pakistan it is 200 kg whereas 40 million tons of feed is required for our animals and we are producing 13 million tons”, he added.


He said that the government was allocating different districts for different crops under which the problem of water would also be controlled and imports would be reduced by increasing the production of agricultural commodities.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s policy on agricultural transformation, he said that Pakistan would eliminate soybean imports by 2024 and Gilgit would be the next agricultural hub of Pakistan under this policy.

He appealed to the faculty and students of the university to go beyond facilitation and promote applied research, bring new quality products to the market, create new and good seeds and invent cheap ways to save water.

Dr Abid Qayyum Silhari, Executive Director, SDPI, said that the Coronavirus epidemic had created a crisis of health, economy and malnutrition in the world, which had severely affected even a strong economic country like the United States. As a result of the successful strategy of the government, Pakistan survived these three crises.

He said that there was no doubt that food items had become more expensive in Pakistan during this epidemic but they were not lacking. Highlighting the importance of the relationship between education and industry, he said that both were the guarantors of Pakistan’s development. He appreciated the programs run by Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi which were the result of the hard work of the faculty and administration.

Chairman PCRWR Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that Pakistan’s national security was linked to food security which showed its importance. He said that most of the water was used for agriculture in Pakistan which was depleting Pakistan’s water resources which needed to be addressed on a war footing.

He said that to solve the water problem, the regional distribution of crops in Pakistan needed to be strictly adhered to.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman appreciated the efforts of government for providing special package for agricultural development and informed the gathering that PMAS-AAUR had already launched various programs for this purpose in which research teams consisting of faculty and research students had been formed to strengthen the academic and industrial linkage and promote the culture of applied research.

He further said that PMAS-AAUR was also offering short courses in Khushab under the government’s Successful Youth Program, which would not only provide employment to the youth but also moderate the agriculture sector.

He said that the Ten Billion Tree Honey Tsunami was a boon to the coming generations of Pakistan for which there was no alternative. Trees will not only reduce air pollution but also generate huge foreign exchange through the development of the honey industry.
 
Inland aquaculture fisheries to expand from Pakistan-China cooperation
July 19, 2021



Inland aquaculture is a potential area for Pak-China cooperation to earn foreign exchange, says a report published by Gwadar Pro.

According to Dr. Saeed Murtaza Hasan Andravi, Director of Animal Sciences Institute, NARC in Pakistan, fisheries is a big and emerging sector, especially inland fisheries.

As for marine fishery, nature has provided us with a long coast-line where we catch different natural varieties of fish and seafood which we are also exporting.

Then we have inland fisheries, freshwater fisheries in Pakistan. He told Gwadar Pro that this is an emerging sector and has proven itself that in an agricultural country where crops and livestock are important, fishery is also valuable at the same time.

He explained that it provides a good diet to humans, which is high in protein and can be exported to earn foreign exchange, adding that “if we look at all these factors such as human health, poverty alleviation, nutritious diet, export, fisheries has proven itself.”

Meanwhile, China is advanced in aquaculture fishery. According to the National Scientific Big Data Sharing Platform for Fishery, from 2015 to 2019, the gross output value of China’s mariculture industry and freshwater aquaculture industry maintained an average annual growth rate of about 5% and 2%, respectively.
 

