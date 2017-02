It seems China is slightly annoyed.SOURCE -China said on Wednesday it had lodged a protest with India over the ongoing visit of parliamentarians from Taiwan, the latest issue to test in already strained ties."China lodged representations with India", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, adding that Beijing was "always against any form of official contacts and exchanges between countries that have diplomatic ties with China and Taiwan and we are also opposed to the establishment of any official institutions".He said "the Indian side has made commitment on the Taiwan-related issues" and hoped "India would understand and respect China's core concerns and stick to the One China principle and prudently deal with Taiwan-related issues and maintain sound and steady development of India-China relations."Full article in Link above