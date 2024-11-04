China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition Zhuhai, Guangdong.

Airshow China, is set to take place from November 12 to November 17, 2024, in Zhuhai, Guangdong. This biennial event is the only international aerospace trade fair officially endorsed by the Chinese government and serves as a significant platform for showcasing advancements in aviation and aerospace technology.
Key Details:
- Event Overview: Airshow China will feature a combination of static displays and dynamic flight demonstrations, showcasing both military and civilian aircraft. The exhibition aims to promote trade talks, technological exchange, and collaboration within the aerospace industry.
- Participation: The event is expected to attract a wide range of exhibitors from various countries, including manufacturers of aircraft, helicopters, drones, and aerospace technologies. It provides an opportunity for international companies to engage with Chinese firms and explore potential partnerships.
- Historical Significance: Since its inception in 1996, Airshow China has grown to become one of the most important events in the global aerospace calendar. The exhibition not only highlights China's advancements in aviation technology but also serves as a venue for international cooperation in aerospace development.
- Location: The exhibition will be held at the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition Center in Zhuhai, which is designed specifically for such large-scale events. The venue accommodates a variety of displays and activities related to aviation and space exploration.
- Audience: Airshow China is open to both professional visitors and the general public, making it accessible for those interested in aviation technology and innovation.