China has refused to sell Israel laser air defense systems against drones.

China has indeed refused to sell Israel laser air defense systems designed to counter drones. This decision comes amid heightened tensions in the region and reflects China's cautious stance regarding military technology transfers, particularly in light of its relationships with both Iran and Israel. The refusal marks a significant shift, as China has previously engaged in arms sales and technology exchanges with Israel, including missile and aircraft technology in the 1990s
This development has raised concerns among Israeli analysts, especially given the backdrop of ongoing conflicts involving drone warfare in the region. The refusal is seen as part of China's broader strategy to maintain a delicate balance in its foreign relations, particularly with nations that are adversaries of Israel.
This development has raised concerns among Israeli analysts, especially given the backdrop of ongoing conflicts involving drone warfare in the region. The refusal is seen as part of China's broader strategy to maintain a delicate balance in its foreign relations, particularly with nations that are adversaries of Israel.