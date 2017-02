“ Pakistan has recently emerged as the fastest growing Muslim country in the World and its leadership deserved appreciation for their concerted efforts securing a better future for their people, “ he said while speaking at MoU’s signing ceremony held here at a local hotel.

The MoU was inked between Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). It was aimed at developing a professional skill of the people in order to provide manpower support to China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC) and One Belt One Road (OBOR) that is an initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping for developing connectivity among the countries located on Silk route through road, rail and sea links.