China calls for action to address historical injustice against Africa

2024-08-13 16:30 Last Updated At：17:27A Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Monday urged the international community to take concrete steps to address the historical injustice against Africa and enhance the continent’s representation in the multilateral governance system.Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, made the remarks during a high-level debate at the UN Security Council. The meeting, presided over by Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, the Council President for August, also featured briefings by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Dennis Francis.Fu noted that the world is undergoing unprecedented changes, marked by the rise of the Global South and an unstoppable trend toward multipolarity. African countries, he said, have become core members of the Global South, key players in a multipolar world, and significant participants in global governance.The historical injustice endured by Africa, Fu emphasized, is a profound moral scar on humanity and a pressing issue that the international community must confront.He called for a holistic and focused approach to redressing this injustice, with the primary task being to support African countries on the path to sustainable development, laying the foundation for lasting peace. The fundamental task, he added, is to accelerate the reform of the multilateral governance architecture to enhance Africa’s representation and voice."Even to this day, some Western countries still cling to the colonialist mindset with a self-righteous attitude on African issues. They interfere in the internal affairs of African countries through financial, legal, sanction-based, and even military means, exercising unscrupulous oppression and control over African countries in the areas of currency, energy, minerals, and national defense. To rectify the historical injustice against Africa, we must first and foremost, unequivocally oppose the remnants of colonialism and all forms of hegemonic practices. Western countries should genuinely shoulder their historical responsibilities, change course, cease wrong doings including external interference and sanctions, and return Africa's future to the African people," said Fu.The envoy also highlighted that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will hold a new summit in Beijing early next month. He affirmed China's commitment to working with Africa to continue friendship, extend cooperation, and jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.China, he added, is also willing to collaborate with international partners to sincerely help Africa develop and rejuvenate, take concrete actions to support Africa in correcting historical injustices, and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable new international political and economic order.Fu concluded that these measures would genuinely enhance Africa's representation, voice, and decision-making power within the multilateral governance system.