By putting 12 American businesses on its export control list, China has intensified its tech conflict with the United States, dual-use commodities, or products with both civilian and military uses, are essentially prohibited from reaching these companies by this action, among other defense and surveillance technology companies, the targeted companies include American Photonics, Novotech, Echodyne, Teledyne Brown, BRINC Drones and Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems.The Chinese Ministry of Commerce resolution mandates an immediate halt to all associated exports to these businesses, now exporters who want exemptions must request for approval on a case-by-case basis, but given the current geopolitical concerns, few are likely to be allowed, by restricting the flow of critical technologies to U.S businesses, this step underscores Chinese efforts to safeguard its interests and national security.As part of a larger plan to combat American restrictions on Chinese IT companies, China has added these companies to the export control list, the United States has banned hundreds of Chinese companies in recent months, including subsidiaries of Inspur Group, a major cloud computing provider, for allegedly aiding China's quantum technology development and military modernization. China’s reaction limits access to dual-use products for U.S. defense and surveillance corporations in an effort to keep the digital conflict on an even playing field.The situation demonstrates the widening gap between the United States and China in the technology sector, both countries are competing to restrict each other's access to cutting-edge technologies, which could have a major impact on international trade and security, the United States has been especially worried about China's quick developments in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and high-performance computing, seeing these as possible threats to American national security.China has also increased the number of corporations on its "unreliable entity" list, which comprises businesses that are not allowed to import or export goods from China or make new investments there, in addition to the export control list, the economic climate for American companies doing business in China has been made more difficult by the use of this list to target American corporations thought to be detrimental to China's interests.The resolution of the tech war and the prevention of additional economic harm will depend heavily on diplomatic efforts as tensions continue to rise, restoring stability to international IT markets and addressing the fundamental problems fueling the conflict require both countries to have meaningful conversations, this issue emphasizes the necessity of a negotiated solution that encourages fair trade and technology collaboration.With possible effects on innovation, employment, and economic growth, the ongoing tech conflicts have serious ramifications for the stability of the world economy, in order to address the underlying reasons of the tech conflict without turning to protectionist measures that hurt both economies, it is crucial to keep lines of communication open and look for negotiated solutions, international cooperation is desperately needed to reduce the risks involved with this war and advance a more stable global economy, especially as both countries continue to escalate their actions.In conclusion, the growing digital war between the United States and China is reflected in China's determination to blacklist more American businesses, with both countries attempting to safeguard their interests while negotiating the difficulties of a quickly evolving global tech scene, the scenario demonstrates the intricate relationship between economic policies, diplomatic relations and national sovereignty, in order to avert further escalation and to promote a more stable global IT environment, diplomatic actions will be crucial as tensions continue to escalate.