CHINA ANNOUNCES IT IS RAISING TARIFFS ON ALL AMERICAN IMPORTS TO 125%

With effect from April 12, 2025, China has raised duties on all U.S imports to 125%, marking a major escalation in the trade dispute with the United States, president Donald Trump decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%, which raises the overall effective tariff rate to 145% when prior charges are taken into account, is the immediate cause of this action.China has demonstrated its resolve to oppose what it views as coercive trade tactics by agreeing to equal the U.S tariff rate, beyond this point Beijing has made it clear that it will not raise tariffs any further, implying that any future U.S actions would be economically unfeasible and might be disregarded by China, the Chinese government claims that because American goods are priced out of the market in China at the current tariff levels, there is essentially no demand for them there.With both countries slapping high tariffs on each other's goods, the trade war between the United States and China has been much more intense in recent weeks, when Trump declared a 34% tariff on Chinese imports, which China matched with a comparable levy on American goods, the situation started to get out of hand, China subsequently retaliated with an 84% tariff on U.S goods after Trump increased the levy to 104% by imposing an extra 50% duty.In comparison to the previous rates, the most recent tariff round represents a substantial increase. Raising duties to 125% is viewed as a calculated move by China to remain on pace with U.S moves while indicating that it is not interested in implementing additional tariff increases, Chinese larger policy to safeguard its economic interests and keep a firm negotiating position in trade negotiations is reflected in this viewpoint.The effects of these levies on international markets have been severe and immediate, stock markets have been extremely volatile in reaction to the growing trade tensions, particularly the Dow Jones and S&P 500, as a result of investor worries about the trade war's potential economic effects, the dollar has also depreciated against other major currencies, including the euro.The economies of China and the United States are both significantly impacted by the current trade dispute, even while Chinese exports to the United States make up a very minor portion of its GDP, millions of workers in industries that depend on U.S exports are affected, which has a significant effect on employment, the tariffs are raising costs for businesses and consumers in the United States by impacting a number of industries, including as manufacturing and agriculture.Global economic stability is significantly impacted by the ongoing trade conflicts, which may also have an effect on employment, inflation, and economic growth, the circumstance emphasizes how crucial it is to keep lines of communication open and look for negotiated solutions in order to solve the underlying issues of the trade conflict without turning to protectionist policies that hurt both economies, in order to reduce the risks linked with this conflict and advance a more stable global economy, international cooperation is desperately needed as both countries continue to increase their actions.