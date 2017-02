Government says eliminating duty will hurt primary manufacturers of iron and steel

35% global share



So far, the yard has helped recycle more than 7,000 vessels and generate 54 million LDT (Light Displacement Tonnage) steel, the Gujarat government said.

the BCD on plates of iron and steel, Hot Rolled (HR) coils and Cold Rolled (CR) coils was increased from 5% to 12.5% in two stages.

Domestic steel makers



Eliminating the duty will also increase the ‘duty differential’ (to 12.5%) between ships for breaking up and products obtained from the scrap generated after their breaking up — that is plates of iron and steel, HR Coils and CR Coils. Due to all these reasons, “there is no economic justification” for abolishing the BCD on ships for breaking up, the Centre said.

‘Ship-recycling policy’